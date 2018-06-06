Cannabis Comes to Abbot Kinney

Rep. Ted Lieu to preside over Saturday’s grand opening of a recreational marijuana retail outlet

Already doing swift business on Lincoln Boulevard near Rose Avenue and on Sepulveda Boulevard near LAX, rapidly expanding Culver City-based recreational cannabis retailer MedMen will expand its Westside presence this weekend with a new storefront on the priciest street in town: Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

And at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 9), none other than Congressman Ted Lieu will preside over the ribbon-cutting at 1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., two doors down from Roosterfish and formerly the outdoor clothing and gear retailer Fjällräven Venice.

“I’m pleased to join MedMen at the opening of their Abbot Kinney Boulevard shop next weekend. I believe the direction that California is moving in terms of cannabis regulation is the right one,” reads a statement by Lieu to The Argonaut. “A well-regulated industry reduces the social costs of enforcing cannabis laws that tend to disproportionately hurt lower-income and minority individuals. Our country is moving in the direction of common-sense changes in cannabis law, and I’m proud that California is leading the way.”

A company valued at $1.6 billion, MedMen Enterprises recently began trading public stock on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Commercial real estate news website The Real Deal reported Tuesday that the company will soon relocate from Warner Drive to an 18,000-square-foot office near the Hayden Tract in Culver City.

—Joe Piasecki

Burke Park Remodel Complete

Stretch of green along Marina del Rey bike path gets its first substantive upgrades in 30 years

Los Angeles County officials recently finished sweeping improvements to Yvonne B. Burke Park in Marina del Rey, which runs along the bike path and Admiralty Way.

Additions to the park include 14 new exercise stations with instructional signage, new benches and trash receptacles, a fresh concrete walkway with decorative accent pavers replacing the old asphalt walkway, updated landscaping with irrigated planter beds, and ADA-compliant drinking fountains above lower fountains for dogs.

The adjacent County Parking Lot 7 has also been resurfaced.

“People seem to be really enjoying the park. The last time that it had any renovations was around 1985 [when its name was Admiralty Way Park]. This was a long overdue project,” said Nicole Mooradian, a spokeswoman for the Department of Beaches and Harbors.

The park is named after retired L.A. County Supervisor Yvonne Braithwaite Burke, the mother of current state Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D- Marina del Rey).

Improved walking trails and more recreational options for adults and children topped the results of a 2016 county survey asking Marina del Rey residents what they wanted for their park space.

Upgrades to Mother’s Beach are slated for completion at the end

of June.

— Gary Walker