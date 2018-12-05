Compiled by Gary Walker

Del Rey will soon get a Dog Park

Residents of Del Rey have been campaigning for a dog park for years, and it looks like they’ll soon get their wish.

Plans for an off-leash play area for dogs at Glen Alla Park are beginning to take shape after a Nov. 28 announcement by L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin that he has secured funding for the project. The plan is to repurpose parts of the existing park to create play areas for both large dogs and smaller or more timid digs, plus benches for pet owners, water stations for dogs and dog waste cleanup bag dispensers.

“The new Glen Alla Dog Park is coming to the neighborhood because of true community collaboration,” Bonin said. “This dog park will be a testament to what can happen when neighbors work together to create the community they want for their families and for future generations.”

Much of the momentum towards creating a park for Del Rey’s four-legged friends began with a prior neighborhood council, and the current board has continued the push for it.

“This is a win for everyone. Our children will have a safer place to play, and dogs will have a much-needed, legal and properly designed area,” said Del Rey Neighborhood Council member Matt Wersinger, also a member of the Glen Alla Park Community Park Advisory Board.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Commission will formally consider the proposal later this month, and officials expect construction could begin as early as February for a grand opening next summer.

“A dog park will not only create a space for man’s best friend and their owners, but also create a safe place for kids and families to enjoy the park as well,” said Del Rey resident Keith Jeffries, who said his grandchildren were almost bitten by dogs at the park last year. “I think it’s great that we are building a dog park at Glen Alla Park.”

Bass will lead Congressional Black Caucus

Rep. Karen Bass (D- Los Angeles), whose district includes Culver City as well as Mar Vista and Del Rey, will become the first woman to lead the Congressional Black Caucus when the 116th Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

“I’m humbled by the support I’ve received from my colleagues,” Bass said. “I look forward to continuing the progress we’ve made on behalf of future generations, not only in Los Angeles but throughout the country.”

A frequent and outspoken critic of President Trump, Bass will also serve on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees federal law enforcement agencies. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), a Trump antagonist chosen last week to help guide Democratic messaging strategy in the House, is also a member of the Judiciary Committee.

Bass has been a trailblazer since first taking elected office in 2004. In 2008 she became the first African-American woman to serve as Speaker of the California Assembly. On Nov. 6 she was reelected to her fifth term in Congress with more than 88% of the vote.

“I’m truly excited to see the energy and determination Karen Bass will bring to her role as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus,” reads a statement by current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Created in March 1971, the caucus describes its goals as “positively influencing the course of events pertinent to African-Americans and others of similar experience and situation.”

‘Can the Trash!’ campaign encourages kids to think green

For decades, beach cleanups have undoubtedly helped take tons of debris off local beaches, usually with the help of teens and adults. Now Los Angeles County officials want to instill the importance of keeping trash out of watersheds in the next generation.

The county Department of Beaches and Harbors is sponsoring a countywide contest for third, fourth and fifth graders called the “Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest,” which county representatives say is designed to educate children on the dangers of ocean pollution that often shows up on Playa del Rey’s Dockweiler State Beach, in the Venice Canals and on Santa Monica Beach.

A music video called “Clean and Blue,” which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/r6MQcYcKkD8, is part of the educational beach cleanup campaign as well as an activity guide for youngsters.

“The main point of this is to convey that keeping trash and other pollutants off our beaches can begin at home. If we can convince people to clean up oil leaks from their cars, pick up after their dogs and keep stormwater runoff on their property, maybe we wouldn’t have to do as many cleanups,” said Nicole Mooradian, a spokeswoman with Beaches and Harbors. “We hope that kids will watch the video and in turn educate their parents and friends about the importance of keeping debris off the streets.”

Five winners from each grade will be chosen and their artwork will be wrapped around beach trash barrels along the coast. Contest entries will be accepted until Jan. 12, 2019.

“We hope to make this an annual contest,” Mooradian said.

Winners will be announced at the Dockweiler Youth Center in early 2019.