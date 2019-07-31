Compiled by Gary Walker and Joe Piasecki

The pilot of the power boat that landed on top of Marina del Rey’s south jetty on Saturday night had been drinking alcohol before the crash, according to the Harbor Patrol.

Los Angeles County lifeguards responded to the scene at just before 9:15 p.m., locating the pilot and two passengers who were transported to a local hospital in fair condition after being assessed for traumatic injuries, said fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Deputy Ron Nohles of the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s station said deputies cited the pilot of the boat, which sustained damage to its hull. “The pilot was later released and returned the next day and had the boat moved over to the Boat Yard in Marina del Rey,” he said.

Four days earlier, a sailboat washed up on the beach in Playa del Rey near Ballona Creek. In that case the vessel had broken loose from being moored off Dockweiler State Beach. Currently stuck on the tideline, the boat (or what’s left of it) sustained significant damage, Nohles said. And it may be there for a while.

“We’ve believe that the vessel is filled with sand and water and cannot be towed out to sea,” said Nicole Mooradian of the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors. “We hope to have it removed as soon as possible.”

The owner of the sailboat is working with the county to have it removed, but if that doesn’t happen the county will eventually remove it at the owner’s expense.

Six Cars Pile Up at 405 South La Tijera Exit

A Saturday-evening crash involving an overturned Acura RXD and five other vehicles on the La Tijera Boulevard exit ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. and arrested one person at the scene for driving under the influence, CHP Officer Vance Perreira said. Information about the cause of the crash or if anyone sustained serious injuries was not available at press time, but Fox11 LA reported as many as nine injuries.

(Is this busy Westchester off-ramp a particularly dangerous one? Please share your observations with editor@argonautnews.com.)

Parking, Rental and Boat Storage Fees to Increase

User fees for a number of county-run parking lots and waterfront facilities are increasing Aug. 1, with other fee hikes pending approval.

Parking rates are increasing by $1, for example, at Dockweiler State Beach’s Imperial Highway lot (from $8 to $9 on summer weekdays, or $6 to $7 in winter) and for beach parking lots on Washington Boulevard, Rose Avenue and Venice Boulevard in winter months (from $6 to $7 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

A plan to increase the rate for short-term metered spots in the marina from 25 cents per 10 minutes to 50 cents per 15 minutes is pending future approval.

Beach and marina parking fees haven’t increased for 10 years, notes the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors in a memo to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Other fee hikes are a bit heftier. Room rental charges for the Dockweiler Youth Center and the Burton Chace Park Community Center are increasing by $20 (from $55 to $75 an hour for groups of 100 or fewer). There will be new fees for utilizing the newly renovated Boathouse in Burton Chace Park, and mast-up sailboat storage fees in the marina are being recalculated to range from $140 to $250 per month.

Increased fees for new and existing camper van spaces at Dockweiler are pending California Coastal Commission approval.

The proposed fee increases are expected to generate nearly $900,000 in additional revenue for the county each year.