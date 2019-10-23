Dog Stolen Outside Marina Trader Joe’s is Reunited with Owner

Deputies with the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station moved quickly to arrest two men suspected of stealing a dog outside the Trader Joe’s on Mindanao Way, returning the pup to its owner just hours after it went missing on Sunday.

The owner had left Aiden, her 60-pound red Merle Australian shepherd, leashed to a pole outside the store during a brief shopping trip, according to deputies and a frantic post on social media.

“I couldn’t have been inside more than 20 minutes,” Aiden’s owner wrote. “The man who took him was middle-aged, Caucasian, either shirtless/open shirt, most likely home-

less, with a rented red Jump bike.”

At around 12:30 p.m. deputies spotted two men walking with the dog along Lincoln Boulevard near the Culver Loop, said Sgt. Nikos Guskos, and arrested both 53-year-old Ronald Stout and 38-year-old Alejandro Rosascasique on charges of petty theft of a dog.

Guskos could not confirm whether the suspects were homeless.

Both men were released from custody the same day, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Locator. Rosascasique has been arrested multiple times in Marina del Rey on various misdemeanor charges, according to department records.

Aiden’s owner did not return calls, but Guskos said the woman initially spotted the suspects while searching the neighborhood by car.

Shower Truck Visits Venice/405 Homeless Encampment

A repurposed bus offering free showers for the homeless stopped at the Venice Boulevard encampment under the 405 Freeway last Friday, the first of what may become weekly visits.

Equipped with two showers, two sinks and two toilets, the white bus parked at the northwest corner of Venice and Globe Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. in preparation for a 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift. By 10 a.m. the truck had provided eight people with 15-minute showers, toiletries and fresh towels, while two others waited on deck and a line began to form along Globe.

Operated by Shower Power, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Urban Alchemy, the city-sanctioned bus drew shower water from a nearby hydrant and parked next to a drinking fountain that city workers had installed near the encampment a few months earlier.

“We welcome all people, whether they’re homeless or not. We want to provide people with a sense of dignity as if you were staying at a high-priced hotel,” said Sylvan Holmes, supervisor of the Shower Power crew.

Holmes said a schedule for offering showers at Globe in Venice is still being worked out with L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin’s office. Those who had taken showers declined to be interviewed, and despite resistance to the idea among a number of Mar Vista locals, there were no visible signs of protest.

The tent encampment under the freeway has gained notoriety over the past two years not only for its size, but also as the site of two shootings and alleged drug deals. The crowded north sidewalk is part of Los Angeles; the south side, where tents are few to none, is in Culver City’s jurisdiction.

“We don’t judge people,” said Holmes. “We’re here to help them.”