Compiled by Joe Piasecki and Gary Walker

Father of Three Dies After Being Hit by a Truck in Venice

Nearly 500 donors have raised more than $30,000 for the widow and three children of a Whole Foods Venice employee who was struck by a red pickup truck at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue on Friday night.

Timoteo Martinez Ildefonso, who would have celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, initially walked away from the collision but later succumbed to internal injuries. The driver reportedly stopped to check on Ildefonso’s well-being, but neither he nor witnesses called for an ambulance or police.

Police are working to identify the driver, and a GoFundMe page titled “Help Mom, Kids Whose Dad Was Hit By Car and Died” remains active.

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Elderly Santa Monica Pedestrian

A drunk driver who failed to stop at a red light killed an elderly pedestrian just before 1 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 17) at the intersection of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue, according to a Santa Monica police bulletin.

The driver fled the scene but officers were able to find the vehicle abandoned after a second crash at Lincoln and Olympic boulevards. Following a search of the area, police arrested Rogelio Bobadilla, 28, on suspicion of drunk driving, leaving the scene of a crash and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Marina del Rey Library Is Closed for Renovations

The Lloyd Taber Marina del Rey Library closed on short notice Monday for months of renovation work, but patrons can still check out books and movies at a temporary location in the parking lot behind the library. A double-wide trailer will house a scaled-back collection of materials for reference and check-out, library manager Winona Phillabaum said.

“We’ll have four computers for public use, one copier and about half of our children’s and adult book collections,” she specified.

The Marina del Rey Historical Society relocated model ships, nautical maps and archived materials (including back issues of The Argonaut) on Monday.

New paint, carpeting and furniture as well as an expanded children’s section and improved Wi-Fi access are among the planned improvements when the library reopens in summer, Phillabaum said.

The temporary library can be reached at (310) 821-3415.

Kifune to Shutter After 34 Years in Marina del Rey

A dramatic rent increase is forcing Washington Boulevard sushi restaurant Kifune to shut its doors for good, manager Keiji Tomita said. The special occasion destination known for its excellent cuisine, exuberant sushi chef and friendly owner Jay has been serving Marina del Rey locals for 34 years. Saturday (Nov. 23) is the restaurant’s last night.

“We’re hoping to see our long time customers one more time,” Tomita said.