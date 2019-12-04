Compiled by Gary Walker

Friends of Historic Fire Station 62 Launch Fundraising Campaign

The committee of Mar Vista residents carrying forward the 10-year campaign to restore the former fire station at Centinela Avenue and Charnock Road as an all-purpose community center has announced a $2.6-million fundraising goal.

Friends of Historic Fire Station 62 has until June 2021 to exercise an option to lease the property from the city. They hope to raise $1.6 million to pay for interior and exterior structural upgrades to the nearly 70-year-old building, and an additional $1 million for an endowment to fund future activities at the center.

Visit historicfs62.blogspot.com to learn more about the project and its fundraising efforts.

Active LAX Dunes Restoration Area to Double

Environmental restoration nonprofit The Bay Foundation has signed a three-year agreement with LAX officials to expand its research and restoration efforts in Playa del Rey’s LAX Dunes preserve. Once the site of a residential neighborhood, the preserve is now the largest remaining contiguous coastal dune ecosystem in Southern California.

With the help of community and Loyola Marymount University student volunteers, The Bay Foundation has spent five years removing invasive plants and restoring native species in the northernmost 48 acres of the dunes along Vista Del Mar. Under the new agreement, future work may occur in an additional 52 contiguous acres.

The Bay Foundation and Friends of LAX Dunes host their next monthly volunteer cleanup session from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. RSVP at santamonicabay.org/events and meet in Trask Triangle Park at Waterview Street and Earldom Avenue.