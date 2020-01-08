Compiled by Gary Walker

Masked Suspects Rob Mar Vista, Culver City Liquor Stores

Police in Mar Vista and Culver City are investigating whether back-to-back liquor store robberies are connected.

Two men wearing masks and armed with handguns held up Venice Liquors in Mar Vista at 12525 Venice Blvd. at approximately 12:30 a.m. Jan. 3. Then, 10 minutes later, police suspect the same team hit Lucky 7 Liquors in Culver City at 12408 Washington Blvd.

In the Culver City robbery, witnesses say one man was armed with a handgun and the other was waving a baton-like weapon. Surveillance video related to that crime captured the suspects, dressed in dark hoodies, walking around the store and then pointing a gun at the clerk while they grabbed money from the cash register. After robbing the store of approximately $350 in cash the duo fled the scene on foot, according to a Culver City Police Department bulletin.

Police are still examining footage from the Mar Vista robbery.

No one was injured in either crime.

Man Falls to His Death at Tom Bradley Terminal

A 27-year-old man fell to his death at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 30 in what airport authorities are calling a suicide.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the customs level of the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal at around 8:15 p.m. and pronounced the man dead due to significant injuries sustained when he landed.

“Unfortunately he was beyond medical help and paramedics determined him dead on scene,” said LAPD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart in a statement.

Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman Sgt. Rob Pedregon said the victim apparently jumped from the terminal’s Great Hall, a fall of at least four stories.

Pedregon said people attempting to jump to their deaths at LAX is not an anomaly.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon at all,” Pedregon said. “It’s very tragic.”

Santa Monica Tenant Harassment Case Ends with Judgement and Injunction Against Landlords

Two Santa Monica landlords accused of violating the city’s tenant harassment ordinance have agreed to a judgment and a court injunction filed against them for parking continuously in a tenant’s parking space and raiding their storage space.

The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office filed claims in state court against Hsing-Ching Hsieh on the above allegations as well as filing an untenable eviction case against the tenant and disposing of items that belonged to the tenant. The eviction action was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Mark Young. Neither the identity of the second defendant nor the tenant was made public by the City Attorney’s Office.

Under the terms of the judgment, the two defendants must pay the city $35,000 in damages and fees. In addition, Young ordered the defendants to hire a third-party property management group to manage the apartment building and to pay the legal fees that their tenant incurred while fighting the landlords’ unsuccessful eviction attempt.

Under the injunction, future violations of the city’s Tenant Harassment Ordinance will subject the defendants to a minimum $10,000 fine per violation, according to a statement issued by the City Attorney’s Office.

“What really struck me about this case was the repeated parking in the tenant’s space. We had not seen that particular tactic before,” said Santa Monica Deputy City Attorney Gary Rhoades of the office’s Consumer Protection Division.

Since 2017, Santa Monica has filed 11 tenant harassment or discrimination cases. Five resulted in injunctions and judgments, with two settlements. Four cases are still pending.

Rhoades said protecting tenants’ rights has been a staple of his office for years.

“Santa Monica was one of the very first cities to pass a tenant harassment ordinance and our city council has gone back to that time and again and strengthened it,” he said.