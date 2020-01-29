Compiled by Gary Walker

Pedestrian Killed by Expo Line Train in Santa Monica

A man who police believe to be a transient was struck and killed by a train on Sunday where the Expo Line crosses Lincoln and Colorado boulevards in Santa Monica.

Firefighters responded to the crossing at around 6 a.m., extricating the man from beneath a rail car and transporting him to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

“Based on evidence obtained at the scene, it appears the pedestrian walked out in front of the train as it neared where the pedestrian was standing. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed from his injuries at the hospital,” reads a statement by Santa Monica Police Capt. Candice Cobarrubias. “It is unknown at this time if drugs and or alcohol were factors for the pedestrian.”

Deaths of people along railroads have surged from 170 in 2013 to 254 in 2018, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Those figures don’t include collisions at vehicle crossings or those that involve local transit systems such as Metro light rail.

Statistics from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health show that deaths among the homeless population have increased from 536 in 2013 to 1,047 in 2018, with 9% of those deaths being transportation-related.

Monday Women’s Club Achieves Monument Status

A locally recognized but relatively unknown building where African-American women socialized in the racially segregated 1920s and ’30s has become Venice’s newest historic cultural monument.

The Los Angeles City Council voted on Jan. 6 to grant historic cultural monument status to the structure at 566 E. San Juan Ave. in the Oakwood neighborhood of Venice. The residence once housed the Monday Women’s Club of Venice, one of the few social and political venues where black women were allowed to gather nearly a century ago.

“The discovery of the vitality and importance of the Monday Women’s Club adds another piece to the history of the African-American community in the Oakwood neighborhood of Venice. It tells of the many community activities established in Oakwood and how central these women were building this unique community,” said Sue Kaplan, one of the organizers behind the effort to get the building historic status.

The council’s unanimous vote followed an October recommendation by the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission.

Cause of Kentwood Fire Remains Under Investigation

A residential fire that sent a plume of smoke over the Kentwood neighborhood of Westchester last Friday began in a detached carport outside a two-story home, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Thirteen fire engines and 41 firefighters responded to 6501 83rd St. to contain flames and limit structural damage to the interior of the first floor of an adjacent two-story home, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The fire also damaged two automobiles and a motorcycle.

There were no reported injuries.