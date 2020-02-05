Compiled by Joe Piasecki and Gary Walker

Another Homeless Death in Mar Vista

A 31-year-old man whom police believe to have been homeless was found dead Sunday morning in a tent behind the Taco Bell at the northwest corner of Venice and Inglewood boulevards.

LAPD Capt. Steven Embrich said the man may have died of a drug overdose and that investigators do not suspect foul play. A friend of the deceased called 911 after finding him unresponsive, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A homeless woman who lived in the tent encampment on Venice Boulevard under the 405 Freeway died there in mid-December, according to local advocates for the homeless.

In October, a 24-year-old homeless man died of a drug overdose near the encampments outside the Mar Vista Post Office at Grand View Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Coroner – Medical Examiner Records.

Nearly 1,000 homeless people died on the streets in Los Angeles County last

year, according to L.A. County public health records.

LMU Statue Will Honor Hank Gathers

Hank Gathers led the 1989-’90 Lions to the NCAA’s Elite Eight

Photo via lmu.edu

Loyola Marymount University will erect a statue of the late Lions basketball great Hank Gathers outside Gersten Pavilion on Feb. 29, marking the 30th anniversary of Gathers leading the Lions in an unprecedented run to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Basketball Championship series.

Gathers collapsed and died during a semifinal matchup on March 4, 1990, and the Lions went on to defeat the defending national champion Michigan before falling to the eventual championship UNLV team.

A public dedication of the statue happens prior to the Lions’ final regular season home game, with former head coach Paul Westhead and members of the 1989-’90 team expected to attend the ceremony and the game.

The Lions Athletic Fund is still seeking donations in support of the statue. For more information, visit hank44.lmu.edu.