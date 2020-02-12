Compiled by Joe Piasecki

Tents Catch Fire at Venice Boulevard Encampment

Tents caught fire in the Mar Vista encampment at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday Photo via Twitter, @alexdatig

Multiple tents went up in flames early Monday morning in the homeless encampments on Venice Boulevard under the 405 Freeway, previously the site of two shootings and a lightning rod for criticism of the city’s response to homelessness and related public safety issues.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, and there were no reported injuries. Video of the blaze originated in a closed Facebook group and was shared on Twitter by Alexandra Datig, a conservative political activist and media figure leading efforts to recall Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti specifically for his handling of the homelessness crisis.

Youth Commission will Seek Foster Care and Juvenile Justice Reforms

Los Angeles County Supervisors voted last week to convene a youth commission that will advocate for local foster care and juvenile justice reforms. The commission will have 15 members with lived experience in foster care or juvenile probation, each of them 18 to 26 years old.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey, took up the idea after meeting with youth advocates. Sheila Kuehl, whose district includes Santa Monica and Venice, was co-author of the resolution.

“If we are going to learn from our mistakes and improve the system for the next generation, we need to engage with the young people who grew up in these systems and know what it takes to make them better,” Hahn said.