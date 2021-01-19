Compiled by Kamala Kirk and Holly Jenvey

Beloved C&O Trattoria Closes

After 28 years of memories, beloved Italian restaurant C&O Trattoria has closed its doors.

C&O Trattoria and its sister restaurant C&O Cucina were founded by Debbi and Robert Singer. The restaurants are the Italian staples of the community, bringing amoré through delicious food and a vibrant atmosphere. C&O Trattoria was one of the pioneer restaurants that brought the culinary culture at Venice Pier to life. But when COVID-19 struck in March, C&O Trattoria was forced to close and hasn’t reopened.

“We were not met with the cooperation that we would have hoped for during this unprecedented time,” Debbi said.

When the Singers reached out to their landlord for rent deferrals and reductions, they could not come up with an acceptable compromise. When the city allowed them to, they decided to reopen C&O Cucina as it could support take-out and delivery-only operations. C&O Trattoria was not well equipped logistically to handle pickup and deliveries.

“It was with tremendous regret because we really consider ourselves a community location,” Debbi said. “We truly loved our customers and they made a difference in our lives. We’d like to think that we touched their lives, too. ”

Due to the constraints of the pandemic, most of C&O Trattoria’s employees were let go, while some are working at C&O Cucina.

“I think with COVID-19, we first have to get through this and then I think we have to just step back, regroup and make decisions from a balanced place,” Debbi said.

In the meantime, customers can show their support for C&O by ordering from C&O Cucina, which is open for takeout and delivery. Support can also be shown by following the restaurants on social media.

“We’ll be standing in the end, one location or two,” Debbi said.

For more information, visit candorestaurants.com/cucina ​or call 310-301-7278.

Massive Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Venice

On January 13, a fire that started at a homeless encampment spread to a vacant commercial building near Venice Beach. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the structure was heavily

damaged and is now unstable.

The LAFD was notified of a rubbish fire at 6:19 a.m. at 723 S. Ocean Front Walk in Venice. When

firefighters arrived, the fire had spread into a vacant, two-story commercial building and threatened two additional occupied business structures to the north.

Under the command of Assistant Chief Dean Zipperman, 116 firefighters were able to extinguish the massive blaze in two hours and 17 minutes. No injuries were reported and the two adjacent businesses were not damaged.

“With an aggressive effort to curtail the flames underway, additional firefighters were requested while LAFD crews shepherded bystanders to safety and forcibly breached the perimeter of the well-secured fire building, assuring no one was trapped inside the heat-and smoke-charged structure,” said Brian Humphrey, spokesman for LAFD. “Determining no one to be in peril within the 6,952-square-foot building, and noting evidence of structural compromise and fire through the roof, a swift and well-coordinated transition was made to external defensive operations, to deploy large volumes of water via handheld hose lines and elevated hose streams atop aerial ladders.”

The cause of the fire remains the focus of an active LAFD investigation.