Compiled by Kamala Kirk

Venice Family Clinic Launches Mobile Clinic Van

Nonprofit community health center Venice Family Clinic announced the launch of a mobile clinic van that will transform the care it provides to homeless families and individuals or those at risk of losing their homes.

Until now, Venice Family Clinic’s nine street medicine teams relied on backpacks filled with medical supplies and equipment to provide on-site care to people experiencing homelessness. Thanks to a generous donation from The Barry and Wendy Meyer Foundation, the street medicine teams will have a clinic on wheels that brings the privacy of a medical office to their patients.

“With the mobile clinic van, we can bring our comprehensive model of care to more people in need at our partners’ shelters, transitional living programs and access centers,” said Dr. Coley M. King, director of homeless services. “We will be able to treat a wider range of medical needs immediately and in the field, saving some patients a visit at the clinic, and they will have the safety and dignity of meeting with us privately.”

Venice Family Clinic will also expand its services to families by partnering with local agencies that serve parents and their children who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness. The providers can also offer more extensive on-site health care services including drawing blood, obtaining other samples for tests, vaccines, rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing, in addition to medically assisted drug and alcohol treatment.

“We are concerned about the ongoing crisis of homelessness in our city, especially among families, and we want to help find new ways to tackle this complex and urgent challenge,” said Dr. Smith Meyer, a member of the Venice Family Clinic Foundation Board of Trustees. “The van is a shining example of how Venice Family Clinic pioneers innovations to help people in need—in this instance, helping to create a new way of delivering health care directly to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.”

For more information, visit venicefamilyclinic.org

Craig Perkins Joins The Bay Foundation Board of Directors

Craig Perkins, president and executive director of The Energy Coalition (TEC), was recently named to The Bay Foundation’s Board of Directors. In his role for TEC, Perkins provides leadership, oversight and strategic input for all contracts, programs and policy work.

As science-based advocates for the Bay, The Bay Foundation is involved in various impactful projects through the region such as restoring beaches, kelp forests, dunes, streams and wetlands; recovering threatened and endangered species; providing landmark programs to help restaurants and boaters prevent pollution from entering coastal waters; and conducting research and planning that address sea level rise, ocean acidification hypoxia and climate change.

Prior to joining TEC, Perkins was director of environmental and public works management for the City of Santa Monica, where he served for over 25 years and led development of Santa Monica’s award-winning Sustainable City Plan, Solar Santa Monica Program and Energy Independence Plan.

Perkins is also a member of the Leadership Council for the LA Regional Collaborative for Climate, a member of the SCAG Global Land Use and Economic Advisory Council, and serves on the City of LA’s Stormwater Program Oversight Committee.

“I am honored to serve on The Bay Foundation Board as it is an organization with a critically important mission to protect and restore Santa Monica Bay and local coastal waters,” Perkins said. “These are issues that I have cared deeply about and worked for my entire professional life. I look forward to assisting in and supporting the successful future work of The Bay Foundation.”

In addition to Perkins, Francine Diamond was reappointed to the Board of Directors and Santa Monica College’s Alex Tower joined for her first term on the Board.

Santa Monica Extends Eviction Moratoriums to March 31

The city of Santa Monica has extended the timeline for eviction protections to March 31 for residential and commercial tenants that are unable to pay rent due to financial impacts of COVID-19.

This aligns with the extension of the moratorium on evictions of residential tenants for reasons other than nonpayment of rent adopted in the “thirsty-first emergency supplement” in December 2020. The “thirty-second supplement” also extends the expiration of the City’s local emergency

and associated supplements to March 31.

“As many of our residents and businesses continue to struggle with the devastating economic toll caused by the pandemic, we are committed to helping our community members to stay houses,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “Every vaccine provided and every decrease in hospitalizations provides hope, but we know we still have a long road to travel to full economic recovery. As a city, we intend to walk alongside our community members each step of the way.”

For the latest information, visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus or call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline at 310-458-8400.