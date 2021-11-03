Santa Monica Brew Works announces return of special release ale

By Kamala Kirk

Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) has announced the return of Next Day IPA, a special release India Pale Ale that features whole cone Mosaic hops from the Yakima Valley.

Most beers are brewed exclusively with pelletized hops, which are produced by grinding up dried hop cones and pressing them into condensed pallets. However, on rare occasions brewers have access to wet, whole cone hops, which retains the delicate oils and aromas of the flower in its purest, unprocessed form.

“Next Day IPA is such a special beer because it captures the essence of Mosaic right off the wine,” said Avery Colomb, SMBW head brewer. “On top of the tropical sweet fruit that Mosaic pellets are known for, the fresh hops contribute a beautiful herbal earthy note that borders on fresh cut grass and sweet mint.”

The hops were shipped ‘next day air’ from the Yakima Valley in central Washington state. The expedited delivery inspired the name for Next Day IPA, which clocks in at 8.1% ABV.

“We look forward to the return of Next Day IPA every fall,” said Scott Francis, SMBW’s cofounder, president and CEO. “It’s one of our most anticipated releases of the year.”

Next Day IPA is available exclusively in 19.2 oz cans to-go from SMBW’s tasting room on Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave., Suite C, Santa Monica

(310) 828-7629

santamonicabrewworks.com