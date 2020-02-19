By Joe Piasecki

Not being able to cast a ballot on Election Day or missing the voter registration deadline are no longer plausible excuses to forego your civic duty.

As part of an overhaul of Los Angeles County election protocol, voters have 11 days to cast a ballot for the March 3 Primary Election at any one of a plethora of early voting centers opening Saturday morning and operating through Election Day.

Those who need to file voter registration papers or change registration details such as address or party affiliation can do so on-site, with new computerized voting terminals able to create paper ballots tailored to each voter.

No-party-preference voters who intend to cast a ballot by mail for the Democratic Presidential Primary must request a crossover ballot from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office by Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Early voters should be aware that the presidential contest is only the tip of the election iceberg. Westsiders can expect to see races for federal, state and local offices, including the hotly contested race for Los Angeles County District Attorney and several judicial contests. Heads up to do your homework on California Proposition 13 — not the 1978 property tax reform measure, but a School and College Facilities Bond that would generate $15 billion in revenue and $11 billion in interest payments over 35 years — and L.A. County Measure R, which would grant subpoena power to the L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

The following Westside early voting centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 to March 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3: