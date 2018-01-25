SNL alum Dana Carvey takes new impressions on the road

Being in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” has propelled many to comedy stardom, but Dana Carvey is perhaps one of the most enduringly beloved performers to come through Studio 8H. Inventing such timelessly funny characters as The Church Lady and Garth from “Wayne’s World,” he took a shot at movie stardom and had his own highly acclaimed cult-classic sketch series “The Dana Carvey Show.”

Carvey started in standup, and he’s always maintained a strong relationship with the live stage. He also keeps up with the latest personalities in pop culture and politics, bringing his strong impression skills to stages across the continent.

To keep his voices funny and fresh, Carvey often works out new material at the Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica. After a bit of a hiatus, he’ll be back Sunday night with a new “Dana Carvey and Friends” show. Carvey has lots of famous friends who like to perform with him, so these shows usually include surprise guest appearances well worth turning out to see.

— Carl Kozlowski

“Dana Carvey & Friends” happens at 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 28) at Westside Comedy Theatre, 1323-A Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Tickets are $10. Call (310) 451-0850 or visit westsidecomedy.com.