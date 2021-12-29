From fireworks to champagne dinners, ring in the New Year at one of these fun Westside events

By Kamala Kirk

2022 is right around the corner, and whether you’re planning to stay cozy at home or looking to enjoy a night out on the town, there are a variety of ways to celebrate New Year’s on the Westside. Various restaurants and hotels are hosting special NYE parties that include bites and cocktails, while free fireworks shows can be enjoyed across town. Read on to discover what’s going on around town to help you finalize your NYE plans.

Fireworks in Marina del Rey. On New Year’s Eve, Burton Chace Park will be closed to the public. In celebration of the New Year, the Department of Beaches and Harbors will host two 10-minute fireworks shows on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8:59:50 p.m. and at 11:59:50 p.m. The shows will be shot from the marina’s south jetty and can be viewed from nearly anywhere in Marina del Rey, Venice and Dockweiler beaches, and surrounding areas. Parking will be available in 12 public lots throughout the Marina. Starting at 4 p.m., these lots will implement an event rate of $20 per vehicle.

NYE at Joliet. Celebrate at Joliet inside of Free Market Playa Vista to toast to 2012 and step into 2022. Tickets include champagne and live jazz, a variety of bites, including oysters and artisan cheese, as well as Disco in the Jungle Room, open bar all evening, champagne toast and a DJ set by Miramar. Tickets are $200.

12751 Millennium Drive, Suite 5-165, Playa Vista, bit.ly/3pA9IMy

Moonlight New Year’s Cruise. Party your way into the New Year about a four-hour luxury cruise on the Entertainer Yacht featuring live entertainment from LA DJs, 4.5 hours of premium open bar service, two giant indoor areas to mingle plus a sky deck with views of Marina del Rey. Tickets from $219 to $249 for hors d’oeuvres and open bar, $349 for VIP premium open bar and buffet dinner. Register online in advance.

13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, bit.ly/3sFXILt

Pacific Park Presents NYE Countdown. This New Year’s Eve watch the West Coast’s countdown to 2022 in person, online or streaming from Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, one of the most iconic sites in Los Angeles. The countdown streams live on Dec. 31 beginning at 11:30 p.m. and will feature fun designs, colorful displays and a 60-second countdown in huge animated numbers on the Pacific Wheel. Using a variety of colors and patterns from its 174,000 LED lights, the Ferris wheel will present a numerical 60-second countdown, a “Happy New Year!” horizontal crawl, an oversized “2022,” and display “Happy New Year” in more than 16 different languages following the countdown.

View the livestream at pacpark.com/countdown2022 or Pacific Park’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/pacpark

Midnight on the Marina. Guests are invited to join the Marina del Rey Hotel for its annual NYE celebration, Midnight on the Marina. Start the night with a red carpet photo, grab party favors and dance on the pool deck. Enjoy fireworks over the marina at 9 p.m. and midnight. Once the clock strikes midnight, ring in 2022 with a complimentary champagne toast and light bites. $55 to $2,000. 21 and older. Cocktail attire.

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey,

bit.ly/3qzZTO9

NYE at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Count down to 2022 in grand style at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel’s annual NYE Celebration. Come for big band-style entertainment with live performances from jazz vocalists, The Satin Dollz and tap dancers, and stay for specialty cocktails, festive cuisine, and a midnight countdown. Additional package options include a Remy 1738 Cognac and a Satin Dollz VIP Experience, in addition to standard reservations, which include a champagne toast at midnight.

1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica,

bit.ly/3z3Nu8I