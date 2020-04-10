Satisfy your fix for melty cheese on zesty tomato sauce with delivery from these local pizzerias

By Anthony Torrise

Some things are just synonymous with delivery — like pizza! With the way things have been going lately, some restaurants are still getting used to only doing take out or delivery orders. Pizza places however have utilized delivery for as long as most of us can remember, and there’s some comfort in knowing that that knock on your door isn’t Armageddon — it’s the pizza guy!

With so many options to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to some local joints offering specials this week to gratify your pizza cravings.

Lenzini’s Pizza

Lenzini’s uses their special sauce and dough made daily to bring forth gooey pies with real California cheese. For those who are feeling hungry, you can get two medium two-topping pizzas for $23.99, two large two-topping pizzas for $27.99, or two large two-topping pizzas and two 2-liter sodas for $41.99. Orders over $30 before tax get $5 off regular items.

12740 Culver Blvd., Ste. B, Del Rey. | (310) 305-0305 | lenzinis.com

Tower Pizza

If you’re looking to level-up your delivery experience, now you can make Tower Pizza’s delicious, fresh-made pies in the comfort of your own home. The Westchester pizza staple (also offering burgers, sandwiches and salads for delivery via DoorDash) has created make-your-own pizza kits, which is sure to bring some culinary fun to the kitchen for your kids! You can feel good about this delivery, too. Thanks to a generous donation, Tower Pizza is taking the time to deliver their pies to first responders and emergency room staff.

8351 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester | (310) 410-0986 | towerpizza.com

The Good Pizza

If classic Italian style pizza is on your mind, The Good Pizza (which delivered piese to 40 first responders at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey yesterday) is the place to call. Their margherita pizza stays faithful to its tradition and the Capricciosa adds some flare with the prosciutto on top. Order online or via mobile for 25% off.

8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey; 7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester | (310) 827-0500; (310) 215-1883 |thegoodpizza.com

Fat Tomato Pizza

The Fat Tomato in Marina Del Rey has some fat deals for pizza lovers of all kinds, be them meat lovers or veganites. These deals include an extra large one-topping pizza and salad for $29, a large plain vegan pizza and salad for $25, and a medium cauliflower or golden free crust with two toppings and salad for $25. Order delivery and get a 20% discount.

13352 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey | (424) 289-0003 | gofattomato.com

Sampa’s

The more popular kinds of pizza are always associated with Italy and New York, but Sampa’s is cooking up a different kind of pie with their Brazillian specialties. The extensive menu has lots of options featuring South American flavors such as the São Paulo made with catipury cheese. For locals, there is free delivery for orders within three miles.

534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey | (310) 827-4500 | sampaspizza.com

Beach Pizza

Beach Pizza is the kind of pizza that focuses on the California state of mind. Whether you are looking for something more grounded or something that is experimental, there are lots of pies to choose from. The Surfer has Thai peanut sauce with chicken and the Vege-Terranean Pizza has eggplants as well as a medley of classic vegetables. This week’s special is two large cheese pizzas for $22.99.

8601 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 150, Westchester | (310) 827-2000 | beachpizza.godaddysites.com

Venice Way Pizza

Now offering delivery via DoorDash, this walkup window at Hotel Erwin specializes in slow-rise dough that ends up as 5”-by-5” square slabs of crispy, chewy, cheesy goodness. With the classic cheese, pepperoni, and veggie options comes a daily special that is sure to intrigue. Slices are $4 to $4.50 and whole (square) pies are $22 to $25. If you prefer to go out for a social distanced-stroll, call ahead to place an order for pickup. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice | (310) 452-1111 | hotelerwin.com