Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Love Story: “Alright Then” @ Pacific Resident Theatre

Comedy legend and Venice Canals local Orson Bean follows up his critically acclaimed one-man show “Safe at Home” with he and actress Allie Mills (“The Wonder Years,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) recounting the unlikely events that led to their happy marriage.

Opens Saturday (Jan. 27) and continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays through March 25 at Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. $25 to $34. (310) 822-8392; pacificresidenttheatre.org

Family Drama: “Bloodbound” @ Highways Performance Space

Artist-activist Michael Kearns’ new play follows the lives of two misfit brothers unavoidably linked and their gnarled family history, involving incarceration, distorted sexual boundaries and a roller coaster ride of mental illnesses.

Now playing at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Jan. 26 and 27) and at 3:30 p.m. Sundays through March 4 at Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. $20 to $25. (310) 453-1755; highwaysperformancespace.org

New Blood: “Rift” @ Odyssey Theatre

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company presents works by three emerging L.A. choreographers: LACDC artistic director Genevieve Carson, Juilliard grad and L.A. Dance Project member Nathan Makolandra, and the founder of homegrown dance company szalt, Stephanie Zaletel, “a unique choreographic voice, creating work that is meditative, introspective, haunting, and … dream-like,” according to SeeDance.com.

Now playing at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 3 (with an additional show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4) at Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. $15 to $25. (310) 477-2055, ext. 2; odysseytheatre.com

Divine Vision: “The Daughters of Indra” @ Santa Monica Playhouse

Inspired by last year’s tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas and recent weather disasters, theater company ShortBurst explores unity and compassion in the face of trauma and chaos through the eyes of the Hindu God Indra’s five daughters when they come to Earth.

Shows at 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 26) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 4) at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. $20. (310) 394-9779; santamonicaplayhouse.com

Writer’s Block: “Shakespeare, His Wife and The Dog” @ The Broad Stage

Shakespeare returns to his hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon as a successful, wealthy and world-famous playwright, but not all is well with his marriage or his creative mind.

Closing soon. Last shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 25 to 28) at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $45 to $50. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

Standing Strong: “The Accidental Activist” @ The Braid

Jewish Women’s Theatre kicks off the 10th anniversary of its salon series with a new original show about women championing incredible causes. Elaine starts a nonprofit to help kids with autism after learning her adopted son is autistic. Libby, 94, leads a revolt against a greedy landlord. And a 9/11 survivor attempts to ignite passion for social justice within her young daughter. Half of the proceeds from each show benefit a nonprofit matched with each performance.

Closing soon. Last shows at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 29 and 30) at The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., Ste. 102, Santa Monica. $40+. (310) 315-1400; jewishwomenstheatre.org

Boiling Point: “The Crucible” @ Westchester Playhouse

The Kentwood Players present Arthur Miller’s classic drama on infidelity in Puritan New England, the Salem Witch Trials, and the dangers of following the herd.

Now playing at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 17 at Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. $20. (310) 645-5156; kentwoodplayers.org

Disaster Duo: “Moon Over Buffalo” @ Morgan-Wixson Theatre

This wacky backstage comedy is famous for bringing Carol Burnett out of retirement and focuses on the life of fictional fading stars Charlotte and George Hay, who attempt to impress Frank Capra when he comes to town. But everything goes awry when their daughter and her oblivious fiancé arrive.

Opens Saturday (Jan. 19) and continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 11 at Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Ages 13+. $20 to $23. (310) 828-7519; morgan-wixson.org

Annie Get Your Gun: “Annie Oakley and the Princess Café” @ Santa Monica Playhouse

The legendary sharpshooter of the American West comes to the aid of a single mom and her daughters as they struggle to keep their family café (called Annie’s Place) out of the hands of the greedy Mable Q. Moneypots, who wants to ‘modernize’ it into the Princess Café.

Now playing at 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. $12.50 to $15. (310) 394-9779, ext. 1; santamonicaplayhouse.com

Meeting of the Minds: “Freud’s Last Session” @ Odyssey Theatre

As far as anyone knows, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis never met in real life, but in this play — based on a Harvard professor’s actual philosophy course — they discuss life, love, sex and God as World War II rages on. Prepare for intellectual somersaults, intense verbal sparring and deep debates.

Now playing at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays through March 4 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Weeknight shows happen at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24, Feb. 8, Feb. 21 and March 1. $10 to $34. (310) 477-2055, ext. 2; odysseytheatre.com

Angst & Fury: “True West” @ Pacific Resident Theatre

PRT presents great American playwright Sam Shepard’s play about brothers Lee and Austin. One is a straight-laced screenwriter, the other an unpredictable drifter. All hell breaks loose when they both find themselves under their mother’s roof at the same time … and Mom’s away.

Now playing at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. $15 suggested donation. (310) 822-8392; pacificresidenttheatre.com

Play Without Words: “Small Mouth Sounds” @ The Broad Stage

The cast hardly speak in Bess Wohl’s avant-garde play about a half-dozen anxious souls who seek solace at a remote spiritual spa, where mum’s the word … literally. Based on the playwright’s own experiences at a silent retreat in upstate New York, the work is a “model of ingenuity,” praises The New York Times.

Now playing at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $45 to $90. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

