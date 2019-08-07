“On the Edge of Society” @ Venice Beach House

Step into Venice’s past at the historic Venice Beach House (15 30th Ave., Venice), once the seaside getaway of L.A. newspaper owner and Abbot Kinney’s good pal Warren Wilson. Through Aug. 15, the historic landmark turned boutique hotel hosts “On the Edge of Society,” featuring photography of classic beach culture by Jim Ganzer, Anthony Friedkin and Wynn Miller. The exhibit is open by appointment only. Book a tour ($20) of the gallery and grounds with complimentary tea, coffee, beer or wine at lacountyhistoricalsociety.com, or call (310) 382-6190.

— Christina Campodonico