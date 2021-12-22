HIT Living Foundation and Winston House in Venice host holiday fundraiser

By Kamala Kirk

On Dec. 4, the HIT Living Foundation and Winston House in Venice hosted “One Classy Mother Pupper,” a holiday fundraiser with celebrities and animal lovers to raise funds to help rescue dogs.

The evening featured live performances by DJ Kilmore of Incubus and the band Kids In America. In addition to drinks, appetizers and desserts, there was a silent auction that included VIP tickets to a Chargers game, a Fender Jaguar guitar signed by members of Incubus, a one-night stay in the King Loft Suite at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and an Apple Watch, among other items.

Founded in 2018, the HIT Living Foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on dog rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming, as well as spay/neuter programs abroad. All funds raised at the event were used to get dogs “New Home Ready,” providing them with a microchip, vaccines, leash, collar, tag and harness.

With open hearts and minds, HIT Living Foundation brings compassion to their work in animal and human welfare, and provides financial and physical assistance during times of crisis.

HIT Living Foundation

hitlivingfoundation.org