Santa Monica Place partners with Rumble to offer outdoor boxing-inspired fitness classes

By Kamala Kirk

For the first time in Santa Monica, Rumble will bring its boxing-inspired group fitness classes to the outdoor rooftop deck at Santa Monica Place. The Rumble Outdoors experience will be offered seven days a week and will feature a daily schedule of 45-minute, 10-round full-body workouts.

Rumble is a group fitness company with locations in Los Angeles, New York City, Palo Alto, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., with a Chicago location coming soon. Their unique workout experience is one part boxing on specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags and one part strength training utilizing dumbbells.

All levels are welcome and class spots are socially distanced at 6 feet apart. Rumble has established health and wellness protocols that include mandatory touchless temperature checks upon entry for all staff and clients, a verbal health questionnaire confirmation before entry, and masks are required during workouts and in all common studio areas.

Socially distanced spots ensure adequate spacing between all clients, medical grade disinfectants are used for deep cleaning between classes, and equipment is only utilized one time per class – no bags, treadmills, benches or weights are shared.

Rumble’s outdoor classes start at $32 per class or $225 for 10 classes. Two weeks of classes are released and available for booking each Monday at 7 a.m. The Rumble Outdoors experience will be offered through May 31.

For more information and to view the class schedule, visit doyourumble.com