Culver City

Sun 1-4 5314 Inglewood Blvd. 3/3 5314InglewoodBlvd.com $1,299,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 4240 Motor Ave. 4/5 Gorgeous 3,400 sqft new construction home $3,095,000 Todd Miller KS Santa Monica 310-560-2999

El Segundo

Sat 2-4 738 Main St. #302 2/2 Top floor end unit $669,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sat 2-4 770 W. Imperial Ave. #53 2/1.5 Townhouse style with ocean views $499,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sun 2-4 746 Maryland St. 3/3 Two family rooms, open floor plan & great location $1,529,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sun 2-4 1030 E. Acacia Ave. 2/2 Remodeled kitchen & baths $1,295,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Marina del Rey

Sun 1-4 13082 Mindanao Way #9 2/2 Highly desired patio home in Villa Marina East $1,399,000 Jesse Weinberg KW Silicon Beach 800-804-9132

Sun 1-4 6 Voyage St. #103 2/2 Extensively renovated oceanfront condo $1,899,000 Jesse Weinberg KW Silicon Beach 800-804-9132

Mar Vista

Sun 1-4 3774 Ashwood Ave. 3/2 Gorgeous, unique/2-story, bike to beach $1,675,000 Michelle Rappoport KW Silicon Beach 310-210-8504

Sun 1-4 11900 Washington Pl. #A 3/3.5 New construction, small lot home $1,385,000 Jesse Weinberg KW Silicon Beach 800-804-9132

Playa del Rey

Sa/Su 2-5 7900 W. 83rd St. 4/3 Remodeled 2,654 sq ft home $1,650,000 Steve Cressman TREC 310-337-0601

Sat 10-12 8343 Zitola Terrace 4/5 www.8343Zitola.com $1,750,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761

Sun 1-4 8343 Zitola Terrace 4/5 www.8343Zitola.com $1,750,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761

Sun 1-4 8123 Zitola Terrace 5/4 www.8123Zitola.com $3,700,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761

Sun 1-4 6309 Ocean Front Walk #301 4/3 Stunning views, 2 fireplaces, all on one level $3,199,000 Berman Kandel RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-424-5512

Playa Vista

Sa/Su 1-4 13075 Pacific Promenade #102 2/2 Great Playa Vista location, single level, corner unit $810,000 Mike Donnelly Properties in Playa Vista, Inc. 310-482-7116

Torrance

Sat 2-4 18334 Faysmith Ave. 3/2 Completely remodeled $779,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Westchester

Sun 1-4 7569 Midfield Ave. 3/2 7569MidfieldAve.com $839,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 6631 Kentwood Bluffs Dr. 5/4 6631KentwoodBluffsDr.com $2,089,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 8040 Fordham Rd. 4/3 8040FordhamRd.com $1,395,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 8384 Kenyon Ave. 3/2 8384KenyonAve.com $1,249,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 7983 Kenyon Ave. 5/3.5 7983KenyonAve.com $1,249,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 1-4 7545 Shore Cliff Dr. 4/5 www.HomeOnShoreCliff.com $2,450,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761

Sun 1-4 7445 W. 80th St. 5/5 Very large well appointed Mediterranean estate $2,600,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761

Sun 1-4 6637 W. 82nd St. 4/3 www.6637West82nd.com $1,795,000 James Suarez KW Silicon Beach 310-862-1761