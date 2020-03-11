The Association of Santa Monica Bay Yacht Clubs celebrates the official beginning of sailing season with festive gatherings for members and guests at six Marina del Rey yacht clubs, with opening day ceremonies from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and resuming from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday (March 14 and 15). Events are not open to the public, but people who are seriously interested in joining a club and wish to attend should contact that specific yacht club to ask for an invite.

Photo by Julia Michelle Dawson