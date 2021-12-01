By Harris Silver

There was no storm, no tidal wave, no earthquake, no act of nature that ruptured a 17-mile, 40-year-old pipeline three miles off the coast of Southern California that led to an unknown quantity of oil to spill into the Pacific Ocean. Rather, it was – as all oil spills are – a preventable act of man.

Oil is toxic to marine life. While there have been reports of birds soaked in oil and dead fish, dead animals are not a way to keep score. They don’t begin to tell the story of the devastation to all marine life from an oil spill including to plankton, a food source to large and small aquatic animals. They don’t begin to shift our understanding of the ocean from a place that holds life to something that itself is alive.

While an investigation will take months to complete the initial cause of the leak, is the likely entanglement of a cargo ship’s anchor with the undersea pipeline. While this may havehappened, it is not the cause of the leak. The cause of the leak is greed, lack of accountability, and a broken regulatory system that allows for the unsafe extraction and transportation of oil through aging and improperly maintained network of underwater pipelines.

It’s not a surprise that the owner of the pipeline Amplify Energy has a history of financial and regulatory troubles. When a company loses $35 million on revenue of $80 million as Amplify did last quarter, I assure you that there are not conversations about how to spend more money on maintenance, training and procedures to increase safety. This is a company that is trying to stay afloat by milking an aging infrastructure for every last dollar in order to make payroll and meet their debt obligations. Management is concerned about bankers and their papers not clean water and marine life.

I can assure you that when they do a costs analysis on infrastructure maintenance they don’t understand the costs. Because if they did, they wouldn’t be pumping oil through 40-year-old steel pipes lying on the ocean floor; they would shut the whole thing down, knowing that the risk was too great.

The marine environment is harsh and unforgiving for all materials, especially steel, which the pipeline is made from. The design life of the pipeline is 25 years yet this pipeline was 15 years past its design life.

The operators of the pipeline were alerted to the spill by a sheen of oil on the water’s surface. One has to wonder why a drop in pressure (which indicates an oil spill) wouldn’t have been cause for the immediate shutdown of the pipeline? One has to wonder why shutting the pipeline down isn’t automated as a safety precaution when there is a drop in pressure?

Perhaps the investigation will speak of this when its complete. Out of date equipment, equipment that is not maintained properly, poor training, not following procedures, putting profits over safety. All of this may or may not come out in the investigation. We will see.

But what we won’t see is the root cause of this problem is there is no accountability. The regulators are not accountable for allowing a financially unstable company to operate a pipeline decades past its design life. The company after polluting the commons has to only inform the coast guard. There are no other repercussions other than the pressure on its stock price, which will recover quicker than the effects of the spill.

As oil spills aren’t acts of nature but rather acts of man, imagine a scenario where all parties involved were held accountable? If the company knew that their permits to operate a pipeline would be revoked if they spilled oil, do you think this would have happened? If the company knew that they would be held financially responsible for all the costs associated with a spill would they be able to post an appropriate sized bond or hold enough insurance? And if they were insured would the insurance company require a higher standard of operational safety in order to justify the risk of writing the policy? Would the mangers of the company make the same decisions around maintenance, training and procedures if they knew they would be personally held accountable if a spill were to occur? Make no mistake that decisions would be made in a different way leading to different outcomes if there were accountability.

While the spill is unnatural, what is natural is for all of us to be upset by it. We feel a sense of resignation, that there is nothing to be done to prevent it. We think in terms of accidents, or reasons with causation and inevitabilities. We don’t see this for what it is really is. How can we when the truth is an unimaginable nightmare?

This spill was not only avoidable, it was completely unnecessary as both the oil is unnecessary as is the revenue it provides to the state of California. Yes, we may need to oil run things, but we don’t need this oil. Whatever the investigation determines, it was not an anchor that caused this; rather, it is a broken system that allows an unqualified financially shaky company to control valuable resource extraction licenses that require skill and capital to maintain properly in aging infrastructure without proper regulatory oversight.

Perhaps this is where of sense of dread comes from. From feeling all of this without being able to state it. It’s hard to remember nightmares. It’s long past time to end oil drilling off the coast of California. That is the only outcome as the reasons for this spill greed, exploitation and gaming of regulations with no accountability are problems that will never be solved until there is a systemic change starting with a government that works for the public to the protect the commons and not corporate interests who are in business to exploit them, and as we know, the costs are just too high.

Harris Silver is an LA based writer, surfer and open water swimmer.