By Lisa Pamphilon

I am the mother of a biracial young adult. The genesis of LAPD Wives Support Black Lives surfaced out of concern for my family, my husband and the societal stigma that police officers face because of police violence. I have faith that there are many police officers within the Los Angeles Police Department that do have concerns and believe Black Lives Matter, but their voices are thwarted due to the lack of support from fellow officers for the police officers and their families who outwardly support Black Lives Matter.

A few months ago I expressed concern to my doctor for the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). He said that he has had many officers come to see him who feel like they cannot come out in support of Black Lives Matter because they will lose their job. They have even expressed that coming out in support of Black Lives Matter could put their lives in jeopardy.

Please go to lapdwivessupportblacklives.com to join the email list and sign a petition supporting police officers and their families who support Black Lives Matter. The petition solicits the support of LAPD Chief Michel Moore with the assistance of City Councilman Mike Bonin, and Mayor Eric Garcetti to commit to supporting a community within the LAPD and the police union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) to contribute to a culture that is free of racism and discrimination of any kind.

We need to stand against racism and commit to fair and equitable policing. We do not tolerate acts of bullying, racial violence or oppression in our community or police department or police union. Our work in the community and beyond surpasses the enforcement of policies. There is no place for hate or racism in our community, union or department. We need to create and maintain an environment that is safe for all police officers regardless of their political affiliation.

During the recent civil unrest in LA, there was an image of a police officer in Santa Cruz taking a knee—it kept surfacing and every time I saw that image of the first officer that took a knee in Santa Cruz, I thought to myself: I wish my chief of police would do that. I prayed that my chief of police would take a knee. Well, he did. Chief Moore did what any good leader should do: He held the LAPD to a higher standard. He took a knee and my family loves him for it!

Why does Black Lives Matter have to answer for looters when the NRA does not have to answer for school shooters?

LAPD Wives Support Black Lives would like to inspire the LAPD, the Los Angeles City Council and the LAPPL to commit to ongoing community conversations that bring about transparency and thought-provoking dialogue to better understand what we need to do and how the community can move forward together.

Please join the LAPD Wives Support Black Lives email list and sign the petition. Go to lapdwivessupportblacklives.com

