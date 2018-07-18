Don’t miss this once-a-year advertising opportunity…

The Argonaut will be publishing our 6th annual Best of The Westside edition on September 27, 2018.

Whether your business is retail, a restaurant, a service or an event, this is the year’s BEST issue to be in. We’ll be publishing the results of our Readers’ Poll as well as our editor’s picks, making this issue a must-read with a long shelf life that will be referred to again and again.

The Best of The Westside edition will be wrapped by a four-page, full color, glossy cover and 3,000 additional copies will be distributed to hotels and visitors centers.

Ad reservation deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018



Call or email your Sales Rep today!

Renee Baldwin – 310-822-1629 x-144 Renee(at)ArgonautNews.com

Kay Christy – 310-822-1629 x-131 KayChristy(at)ArgonautNews.com

David Maury – 310-822-1629 x-130 DavidMaury(at)ArgonautNews.com



Rocki Davidson, 310-822-1629 x106, Rocki [at] Argonautnews.com

Rebecca Bermudez, 310-822-1629 x127, Rebecca [at] Argonautnews.com