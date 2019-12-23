Keep it local to ring in 2020 with this Westside New Year’s Eve Guide

By Sara Harmatz

Goodbye, 2019. Hello, 2020. The future is now. We may not have flying cars yet, but a Lyft or an Uber will do fine for an evening of celebration close to home. As always, reservations are usually required and always recommended.

Marina del Rey

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

+ Glow Party @ Burton

Chace Park

This free public event offers lots of activities to entertain the kids before the fireworks go off over the harbor at 9 p.m. and midnight, including a dance party under luminescent lights, face painting, bubbles, a photo booth and a variety of food trucks. Live broadcasts of the Times Square ball drop happen twice: at 8:59 and 11:59 p.m., each followed by 10-minute pyrotechnic displays, meaning the little ones don’t have to stay up too late and exhausted parents can get some well-deserved shuteye — or head out on the town for more New Year’s Eve fun! 13650 Mindanao Way. Free, but $8 to park. visitmarinadelrey.com

New Year’s Eve @ Whiskey Red’s

Whiskey Red’s enormous waterfront patio is the perfect place to view the fireworks over the harbor. Sample hors d’oeuvres before indulging in a three-course dinner, featuring seafood and hearty American favorites. The first seating is at 5 p.m., the second is at 8:30 p.m. 13813 Fiji Way. $95 to $115. (310) 823-4522; whiskeyredsnye2019.eventbrite.com

NYE Midnight on the Marina @ SALT Restaurant + Bar

Head to SALT for seasonally inspired California cuisine and ring in the New Year with mouthwatering uni bucatini, lightly smoked oysters with champagne mignonette and oyster caviar or poached langoustines. Deejays will keep the joint jumping all night long. Choose between the bottomless bubbly or open bar ticket packages and watch the fireworks light up the night sky. Reserve your table between 5 and 10 p.m. $40 gets you into the party with a champagne toast at midnight, and $120 gets you four hours of open bar. 13534 Bali Way. $40 to $120. (310) 301-1000;

marinadelreyhotel.com

New Year’s Eve @ Cast & Plow

This waterfront restaurant in the divine Ritz-Carlton offers two dinner menus with fabulous views of both fireworks shows over the harbor. First up is a four-course prix fixe meal offered between 5 and 8 p.m.; the second option is a five-course prix fixe dinner offered between 9:30 p.m. and midnight. Reserve a cozy fireplace table ($100) or other outdoor table ($50). 4375 Admiralty Way. $120 to $145. (310) 574-4333.

New Year’s Eve @ Cafe del Rey

Bring your honey to this romantic waterfront eatery and lounge for a very special five-course dinner served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Once you’re finished eating, head on over to the dance floor for music by DJ MAX from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Watch the fireworks from a huge windowed wall. 4451 Admiralty Way. $119. (310) 823-6395; cafedelreymarina.com

New Year’s Eve @ Beachside

Sip on carefully crafted holiday cocktails and savor a menu of oysters, grilled artichoke salad and prime rib with lobster. Save room for dessert and treat yourself to whiskey-spiked chocolate cake topped with peanut brittle, cherry ice cream and black pepper anglaise. Live music happens on the patio from 6 to 10 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. 4175 Admiralty Way. (310) 439-3033; jamaicabayinn.com

NYE Party @ Brennan’s Pub

Fuel up and feast with an unlimited buffet from 8 to 11 p.m. and hit the open bar until midnight. Watch the ball drop live while sipping on complimentary champagne. 4089 Lincoln Blvd. $100+. (424) 443-5119. brennansla.com

New Year’s Eve Yacht Party

For an amazing 360-degree view of the harbor’s fireworks, embark on this four-hour cruise aboard the elegant luxury party yacht Fantasia One. The evening is complete with dancing, buffet appetizer stations, plenty of boozy selections and, of course, party favors. Board at 9 p.m.

13509 Fiji Way, Dock 52. $156.97. (714) 485-6545; nyeyachtparties.com

Balloon Drop @ Tony P’s Dockside Grill

Arrive after 9 p.m. and the table is yours until 2020. Dance to the wee hours in the tavern with live entertainment and celebrate with a midnight balloon drop and a champagne toast. 4445 Admiralty Way. $20 cover for those skipping dinner. (310) 823-4534; tonyps.com

The Del Reys Rocking NYE @ The Warehouse

Break out those dancing shoes and rock in the New Year with the hottest beats at this historic restaurant. The party starts at 9:30 p.m. 4499 Admiralty Way. $20 cover. (310) 823-5451; mdrwarehouse.com

Playa Vista

NYE Tiki Bar Celebration @ Runway

No babysitter, no problem. Take advantage of three hours of childcare from Brella and a bottle of bubbles to celebrate the New Year with the East Coast (9 p.m. Pacific) at chef Brooke Williamson’s holiday pop-up in Runway at Playa Vista. This Polynesian-themed party features a festive collection of tiki cocktails. 12751 Millennium Drive, Suite B125. $125, plus $95 for each additional sibling. holidaypartypopup.com

Culver City & Del Rey

Ring in the Roaring Twenties @ Culver Hotel

Have a roaring good time and slip on your fringe, feathers and sequins to revel in the glamour of old to ring in this marvelous new decade. Enjoy a welcome drink at 9:30 p.m. and an open bar from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Dance it out to a live band and watch a spectacular balloon drop when the clock declares the New Year. 9400 Culver Blvd. $125+. (310) 558-9400; theculverhotel.com

Mariachi New Year’s @ Casa Sanchez

There’s no classier way to celebrate the New Year than

with dinner and a show, and nothing quite compares to live mariachi. Reserve dinner seatings between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to catch live music by Mariachi Voces de Mexico de Raul Sanchez and the Yari Moré Latin Band. 4500 S. Centinela Ave. $75 to $100. (310) 397-9999; casa-sanchez.com

Venice

Rock & Roll Formal @ Hotel Erwin

Start your celebration at noon on Venice Beach’s only rooftop bar. The bar closes at 4 p.m. but reopens at 5 p.m., carrying on until 1 a.m. Deejays will be supplying rockin’ beats from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Snag a table for 3.5 hours for $60 per person and get fun party favors with a champagne toast at midnight. 1697 Pacific Ave. $20+. (310) 452-1111;

hotelerwin.com

NYE Intention Setting Ceremony

Leave all those negative vibes in 2019 and set positive intentions while drinking tea with Noah Levine at Against the Stream Meditation Center. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m., but make sure to arrive early to

get a seat. 2516 Lincoln Blvd. $30 donation suggested.

againstthestream.com

New Year’s Eve Dance Party @ The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

Choose from two floors of party-pleasing tunes at the oldest bar in Venice. Starting at 9:30 p.m., DJ Anthony Valadez spins the records in the Del Monte while Vinyl Don jams out upstairs in The Townhouse. 52 Windward Ave. $40. 2020nye.nightout.com

Santa Monica

2020 New Year’s Eve Jazz Party @ Ingo’s Tasty Diner

Give your taste buds a treat and enjoy a farm-to-table three-course meal with clean yet incredibly flavorful cocktails in this sleek diner, and toast to the New Year with a fancy bottle. 1213 Wilshire Blvd. $100. (310) 395-4646; ingostastydiner.com

New Year’s Eve 2020 @ Hotel Shangri La

This iconic indoor-outdoor rooftop celebration welcomes the New Year in style, starting at 5 p.m. with a delectable five-course dinner. The dinner package includes a complimentary bottle of champagne and a fancy cocktail reception until the countdown to midnight.

1301 Ocean Ave. $125+. (310) 394-2791; facebook.com/ShangriLaHotel

BYS New Year’s Eve Kirtan & Bhakti Yoga Celebration

For those interested in a chill and alcohol-free night, head to this yoga studio from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and cross the sacred threshold of time with a special midnight meditation. 207 Arizona Ave. $30 via

paypal.com. facebook.com/bhaktiyogashalasantamonica

Santa Monica New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl

If a fancy three-course meal isn’t to your liking, head straight to the booze and crawl your way into 2020. Check in at Circle Bar (2926 Main St.) or Barney’s Beanery (1351 Third St.) between 6 and 10 p.m. (The later you arrive, the fewer specials you might get.) Find a safe way home or to the free after party at Senator Jones. 2926 Main St. or 1351 Third St. $45. (323) 604-6030; Search “Santa Monica New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl” at eventbrite.com.

Roaring Twenty New Year’s Eve @ Buffalo Club

Dig out your fanciest outfit from the back of the closet and celebrate a new age of the Roaring Twenties while dancing it out to the sounds of Grayson Repp. The premium open bar is open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1530 Olympic Blvd. $125+. Search “Roaring Twenties – A New Year’s Eve Affair” at eventbrite.com.

Welcome 2020 @ Solidarity

Ring in the New Year Polish-style with gingery Moscow mules, savory pierogi that taste like your grandma made them and celebratory dancing out on Solidarity’s spacious covered back patio or inside the restaurant’s secret and cozy speakeasy. The party starts at 9 p.m. 1414 Lincoln Blvd. No cover. (310) 393-8831; solidarityla.com

Crawl Til the Ball Falls @ West End

Kickstart the night at this nightclub, then hit the town for discounted drinks. The bar crawl map and list of specials is released 24 hours in advance. 1301 5th St. $15. (646) 781-7359; feverup.com

Green Room Jungle Boogie @ Nameless

Boogie on down to the club in your disco attire at 9 p.m. for some jungle flair featuring a bomb “ball-dropping” lineup. 2810 Main St. $34+.

restlessnights.com

2020 New Year’s Eve @ The Misfit

For those focused on a great meal, take an eclectic culinary journey through a special menu that includes fresh seafood and caviar with tableside libations, including traditional la fée verte (that’s “The Green Fairy,” or absinthe, in French). DJ Kaotic spins vintage vinyl all night long. 225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 656-9800; themisfitbar.com

El Segundo

NYE @ Brewport Tap House

Sample 60 self-pour taps and enjoy a surf-and-turf buffet as well as a plentiful champagne station, a toast and balloon drop at midnight. $75 gets you 75 ounces. Local band Single Track supplies the musical grooves starting at 8 p.m. Those less inclined to imbibe (as well as designated drivers) can purchase a $50 ticket including just the buffet and entertainment. 204 Main St. $50 to

$75. (310) 648-8972;

brewporttaphouse.com

NYE @ R6 Speakeasy

Look for the red light and head back in time to the 1920s with a vintage extravaganza and costume contest at this local brewery, distillery and craft cocktail bar. Get your toes tapping to tunes from White Chocolate Martini with tantalizing burlesque entertainment from the Dollface Dames. Fill up with all-you-can-eat meat and vegetarian tacos. 909 E. El Segundo Blvd. $100.

r6nye.eventbrite.com