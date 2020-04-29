Change up the work-from-home grind with beans and brews to-go or brought to you

By Anthony Torrise

Without coffee, this quarantine would take stir-crazy to a whole new level! With many of us cooped up indoors and tethered to our computers, it’s become ever more clear how essential this beverage is to break up the blur between work and home life. Thankfully, these local coffee shops are still up and active for takeout, delivery or subscription service. These beans won’t grow a giant beanstalk, but there is a reason some people call them magic.

Alana’s Coffee Roasters

This Venice Boulevard coffee stop favored by Mar Vistans is offering pastries and coffee for takeout with new, temporary hours. You can now submit mobile orders ahead of your arrival, or you can order bags of beans directly from Alana’s website. Check out whole bean coffee selections with flavors inspired by Colombia, Africa and Mexico. Gift cards are also available.

12511 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista | (310) 295-0099 | alanascoffeeroasters.com

Groundwork Coffee Co.

With seven types of whole bean coffee available, as well as pre-made hot or iced organic coffee or tea, the only thing that would make this place better is a mouth-watering brunch menu. Luckily, that is exactly what they have at the Rose Avenue location. With nine different brunch entrees alone, the possiblities are endless. Delivery is offered through Uber Eats, ChowNow and DoorDash or pickup at the Rose Avenue location. Or choose a curated coffee or tea subscription to enjoy at home.

671 Rose Ave., Venice; 3 Westminster Ave., Venice | (310) 664-8830 | groundworkcoffee.com

“Brewin w/ Bobby & Minka” from Demitasse Coffee

The friendly coffee people of Cafe Demitasse are taking to Instagram to show you how to brew your own coffee at home. Join Bobby and Minka every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. for fun tutorials and demos. To complete the package, you can order up to eight blends of coffee beans by the bag or by subscription from their website. Instant coffee is also available. The Santa Monica location is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, so you could even stop by for a breath of fresh air and some java to-go.

1149 Third Street, Santa Monica | (424) 322-0959

The Boy & The Bear

While this artisan roaster’s locations in Culver City and Westchester are temporarily closed that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on their tasty brews. Their website has ten whole bean coffees, primarily from Colombia, available as well as a “survival box” of instant coffee. Order two bags to qualify for free shipping. Support their baristas by making a donation via their virtual tip jar.

theboyandthebear.com

Intelligentsia

With the essential nature of coffee nowadays, some might need it more consistently than others. That is where Intelligentsia comes in. Although their brick + mortar Abbot Kinney location is closed, you can subscribe to Intelligentsia’s subscription service. Determine the frequency of deliveries, the type of taste that’s desired, and you will have fresh coffee beans regularly delivered to your door. For the tea lovers, there is also a tea subscription service.

intelligentsiacoffee.com

goodboybob Coffee Roasters

When COVID-19 hit, the Santa Monica café had to pivot. Forutnately, you can get their small batch house blend and single-origin offerings in your own home through their biweekly or monthly subscription box delivery service. Enjoy flavors from Tanzania, Honduras and Ecuador, with Ugandan and Costa Rican beans coming online in May. You can also order up market provisions such as almond milk, eggs, beer, wine and artisan bread to complement your caffeine package.

goodboybob.com

Urth Caffé’s Rainforest Coffee

The minds behind Urth Caffé have teamed up with TreePeople to build a greener future with a classic whole bean coffee available online and via its cafes for takeout. The Rainforest™ coffee is a light roast with beans hailing from high-altitude rainforests and sweet citrus, cinnamon notes. For every bag purchased, $2 goes toward TreePeople’s efforts to plant trees in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Delivery is available through Seamless, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

2327 Main St., Santa Monica | (310) 314-7040 | urthcaffe.com