Local event promotes community, charity and local business

By Kamala Kirk

Recent, Los Angeles-based pet brands, PetSwapp and TukkaMate, hosted the 1st Annual Pet Pawty at Pan Pacific Park to celebrate the local community of pet owners.

The event, which included a raffle worth over $2,000 and a pet costume contest on the red carpet, raised money for four local charities: The Labelle Foundation, West LA Animal Shelter, Boomer’s Buddies Rescues and Comfy Carepacks. The first place winner of the costume contest was Lala, a 5-year-old shelter dog at the West LA Shelter.

The brands participating in the raffle included TukkaMate, Mr. Speck’s Playhouse, Skoon Cat Litter, Saylor Pet Illustration, Nutrix Piu’, DogTV, ModernBeast, Pet Releaf, Annie Brown and Tootsie Jewelry. Treats for humans and furry friends were provided by Party with Plants and Fatamorgana Gelato.

A DJ also played music throughout the event while attendees enjoyed playing with a rescue litter of puppies that had been brought by The Labelle Foundation.

“PetSwap is all about community and connecting like-minded people, so it is exciting to see our community of pet owners come together to support such good organizations,” said Arianna Jacchia, co-founder of PetSwapp. “My hope is for everyone to have a fun Sunday and learn about the awesome brands that are participating.”

PetSwapp is a user-friendly app that matches pet owners looking to pet swap when needed, providing an efficient alternative to expensive or unsafe pet caring practices. TukkaMate is an Australian brand of healthy, human grade dog food that was carefully developed with a holistic veterinarian and is dedicated to making sure that their food products are fully transparent and kept simple.

Brooke Mason, founder of TukkaMate, added, “I’m excited for our Pet Pawty! It has been a Sunday Furry Funday of pet lovers coming together for a great cause.”

PetSwapp

petswapp.com

TukkaMate

tukkamate.com