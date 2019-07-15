Photos by Ted Soqui

Westside locals gathered Friday (July 12) near the corner of Manchester Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard to take a stand against widely documented inhumane conditions at federal immigrant detention centers. Some participants wrapped themselves in reflective solar blankets in a show of solidarity with children who have been photographed sleeping on concrete floors with them after weeks of separation from their parents. Similar Lights of Liberty vigils happened last week in hundreds of other communities.

black_guy_sign
psychic
older_woman
reader
mom&child
group_weeds
couple
man
boy
crowd_black_woman
blankets
end
