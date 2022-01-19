New two-story artwork unveiled in Santa Monica

By Kamala Kirk

A two-story mural was recently installed on the side of the InterDental Building located at 3231 Pico Boulevard facing Urban Street.

Commissioned by the Pico Improvement Organization, who have wanted to create an engaging, impactful impression on visitors entering the city on Pico Boulevard heading west, the mural features Pico, Santa Monica lettering, vibrant colors and three unique Pico Boulevard landmarks.

The Pico Improvement Organization is a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation that was founded in 2000 and funded by Pico merchants with two main purposes: to collectively promote the merchants whose business front on Pico, and to encourage and foster good relationships between the merchants and local residents.

At night, drivers heading west on the 10 freeway can see the warm glow of the lighted mural. Dave’s Signs designed the mural, which was painted by local muralist Marcel Blanco. It includes elements that many Pico residents will recognize including the guitar featured in McCabe’s Guitar Shop sign, the mid-century Rae’s Diner sign, and the Santa Monica College logo.

“This vibrant, place maker sign celebrates our diverse merchants and community in the Pico district, from Centinela all the way to the beach,” said Sharon Town Lee, chair of Pico Improvement Organization. “We are delighted to offer neighbors and visitors of all ages the opportunity to enjoy our fantastic Pico hospitality and an opportunity to visit Pico businesses including restaurants, shops and services.”

The mural’s bold colors are the ‘Pico Color Palette,’ which are warm, vibrant and modern. Pico colors are also featured on the new Art Blooms on Pico streetlight banners lining the boulevard from the beach up to Centinela Avenue.

A public block party was held on Jan. 15 at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Urban Street to celebrate the unveiling of the mural. Mayor Sue Himmelrich, city manager David White, along with other city officials, Pico merchants and residents were in attendance. DJ Henry Helix provided musical entertainment and street food was served by Unurban Café.

“We were so thrilled that so many special guests, merchants and residents stopped by to enjoy the event, and there was incredible support for the mural and how it enhanced the neighborhood,” said Dana Moorehead, merchant engagement director. “Next up is cleaning up all the litter on the Pico off-ramp, and planting an incredible drought garden at the bottom of the ramp. The historic Pico neighborhood is really having a moment and the whole community cares about Pico. Having the mayor, city manager and police chief participate and support us brings us great joy and encouragement. We are so appreciative.”

Pico Improvement

Organization

picopassport.com