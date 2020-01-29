Photography events feature music icons, elusive panthers, RFK’s funeral train and American landscapes

By Christina Campodonico

International photography fair Photo L.A. kicks off its weekend-long residency at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with a fête benefitting Venice Arts from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. (Tickets are $100 for the sneak preview.) But the celebration of photography continues through Sunday (Feb. 2) with panels, gallery showcases and programming at Photo L.A. and beyond. Take the time to admire the work of those who pick up the camera and offer us new angles on the world.

Library After Dark: Music Icons @ El Segundo Public Library

7 to 9 p.m., Jan. 31

Epic rock ‘n’ roll photographer Henry Diltz (whose images of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Doors turned into iconic album covers) and graphic artist John Van Hamersveld (who designed the movie poster for “The Endless Summer”) discuss documenting the lives of and creating art for music royalty like the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Buffalo Springfield and many more. Work by both artists will be on display. In these images, you may just see The Doors chilling beneath a pier or Paul McCartney in a candid selfie (before “selfies” were a thing).

111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. (310) 524-2728; library.elsegundo.org

Nat Geo Live: Pursuit of the Black Panther @ The Broad Stage

7:30 p.m., Jan 30 & 31

National Geographic photographer Shannon Wild has been pinned by a cheetah, charged by an elephant and bitten by snakes and lizards numerous times, but her latest assignment takes her to The Broad Stage, where she discusses capturing the image of an elusive black panther in southern India. Listen to her harrowing tales and see her stunning photographs at one of two nights of live storytelling.

1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $59 to $99. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

10th Annual Poetry of Venice Photography @ Beyond Baroque

2 to 6 p.m., Feb. 1

Venice’s resident “paramedia ecologist” Gerry Fialka gathers a slew of award-winning local photographers for a fiery and intellectual panel discussion exploring the boundaries of pictorial expression and the transformative power of cameras in our communities from 2 to 4 p.m. Follow up those meaty musings with a walk through of a “photo show” in Beyond Baroque’s gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. Expect the unexpected.

681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free, but donations encouraged. (310) 306-7330; laughtears.com

Photo L.A. Highlights @ Barker Hangar

Jan. 30 to Feb. 2

See the American West through the eyes of Dutch photographers in The Gallery Club’s showcase “The American Landscape.” Catch photographer Iwan Baan’s (who’s worked with “starchitects” Rem Koolhaas, Liz Diller and Zaha Hadid) spectacular aerial view of a sparkling Los Angeles. Or step back and contemplate the sinuous curves of Marie-José Jongerius’s melancholic palm trees swaying in the sky of the City of Angels. The views will give you a new appreciation for L.A.

Then from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 2), Los Angeles photographer Sarah Hadley discusses transforming her collection of romantic and melancholic images of Venice, Italy, into a photographic book honoring her late father’s memory during a roundtable discussion with curator-photographer Richard S. Chow. Titled “Lost Venice,” the book not only explores the loss of Hadley’s father and her childhood home — the Venetian-style palazzo also known as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston — but also the mystery of Venice.

“I work in sepia and often blur the edges, both as a nod to antique photographs and as a way to draw more depth and feeling out of a black and white image,” Hadley told the Griffin Museum of Photography. “I want the places to seem dream-like and otherworldly, as if the place is both familiar and unknown.”

Follow her talk with a walk through of Santa Monica-based dnj Gallery’s showcase of images from Hadley’s “Story Lines” series, an equally enigmatic collection of urban subject matter. Think brooding women strolling among European-looking city backdrops with birds afoot and film noir vibes.

Finally, stop by Danziger Gallery’s pop-up exhibition of Paul Fusco’s “RFK Funeral Train,” a selection of vintage photographs capturing the people who lined up along America’s railways to pay their final respects to Robert F. Kennedy as his body was carried by train to Arlington National Cemetery.

3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. $15 to $30 for general admission passes. photola.com