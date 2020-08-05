Top off your slice with bacon, eggs and cheese!

By Amy Watsky

One of my fondest food memories from my childhood in suburban New York is getting breakfast sandwiches with my twin brother and my dad. Most weekends, we’d all go for the classic bacon, egg and cheese on a Kaiser roll at one of the many breakfast counters in our small town. At the time, I worshipped this greasy, comforting sandwich. It wasn’t perfect; the bread was usually stale, the bacon a bit too crispy and the eggs always overcooked. But we loved it.

Naturally as I’ve grown older, I’ve left many of my childhood indulgences behind. But one of the foods I’ve never been able to shake is bacon, egg and cheese. I order it at my college-town sandwich shop before every exam I take. Whenever I’m rushing through airport security and need a quick pick-me-up, I go for McDonald’s version of bacon, egg and cheese (the Egg McMuffin) —with a small side of guilt. The ingredients are so accessible that I’ve made it for my grandparents in rural Japan. Whether I’m off at college, rushing through a McDonald’s or somewhere in the Japanese countryside, the first bite of each bacon, egg and cheese never fails to provoke an instantaneous rush of reminiscence. The combination is just that good.

So, I’ve decided to make a “grown up,” fancy version that retains the same sentimental flavor value but leaves out the stale bread and grease. Pizza crust is the best answer to the Kaiser roll. Crunchy with a satisfying chew, it pairs perfectly with any toppings. You’ll see that the ingredient list is pretty customizable and shorter than usual; this lets the usual “side” pieces of cooking (such as fresh onions, herbs,and garlic) steal the spotlight for once. The pizza dough is rubbed with garlic butter and baked until the eggs on top are runny and creamy. Crunchy, gooey, salty and satisfyingly cheesy, it earns this childhood favorite a place in the food hall of fame.

For adults, there are no rules. So if you want to eat pizza for breakfast, eat pizza for breakfast. And make that a bacon, egg and cheese pizza while you’re at it!

For some farm-fresh, ethically produced eggs, check out Omma’s Garden by Kaliko Farms at the Saturday Santa Monica Farmers Market!

Ingredients (Serves 4 people)

1 ball of pizza dough

A few slabs of bacon (however much you want)

4 eggs

½ cup of shredded Parmesan (or more, depending on your preference)

Diced tomatoes

Basil

Sliced red onions

Sliced leeks (optional)

Chopped scallions

A tablespoon of softened butter or olive oil

2 minced garlic cloves

Salt

Pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice up the bacon into bite-sized pieces and bake them in the oven until the fat is mostly rendered and just cooked through. Set aside on a paper towel.

2. Raise the oven temperature to 500 degrees, or the highest heat possible. Mix the butter and garlic together with a pinch of salt.

3. Stretch the dough on a pizza pan until it covers most of the pan and is almost paper thin. Spread the garlic butter mixture all over the dough and place it in the hot oven until the garlic starts to golden and the bottom of the crust is starting to brown.

4. Take the crust out of the oven and sprinkle the cheese on top. Create four wells in the cheese to crack the eggs into. Surround the eggs with the rest of the toppings (except for the basil and scallions) until fully covered. The more toppings,

the merrier!

5. Bake until the egg whites are set and the onions and bacon start to brown. Sprinkle with a generous heaping of scallions and basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Cut and serve.