Westchester’s Tower Pizza fuels local first responders one donated slice at a time

Tower Pizza | 8351 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester | (310) 410-0986 | towerpizza.com

By Eric Newman

Tower Pizza in Westchester has done its small part in giving back to workers fighting to keep society running as best as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world.

A long-time customer Thomas Mescher reached out to the owners of the restaurant and gave them a check for $1,000 with just one caveat: Pay it forward to the people in the community.

“In all this unsurety and these ugly times that we’re going through, we’re seeing a lot of beauty in our community,” said Danielle Gulalo, daughter of Tony Seruto who opened Tower Pizza 34 years ago. “The community and everybody coming out and showing support has really been keeping my dad going.”

Gulalo delivered free pizzas to the Cedars-Sinai emergency department in Marina Del Rey on March 28. On March 30 she brought food to the Pacific Division police officers, and on April 1 she delivered pizzas to a nearby fire department and local grocers.

“What I thought was so beautiful, is that this gentleman (Mescher) was not only helping the community, but he’s helping our business, too,” she said. “This is for everyone who’s working overtime for us to keep us safe, or healthy if we have to go to the hospital with everything that’s going on.”

Gulalo said the first responders were “really excited” to receive the food, but not as excited as she was to give back to them.

“There’s some fear in everyone right now, and to let them know they’re appreciated for putting themselves on the line was meaningful,” she said.

Tower Pizza, which has been fixture in the Westchester community serving up slices, burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and a motley of specials known as “Tower Favorites” on game days big and small, shared the photos on its Facebook page. Gulalo said a regular restaurant customer was motivated to buy lunch for a different health care worker because of the efforts, adding that in the current state of the world it’s important for everybody who can do something to help others in need.

“I hope our story inspires other people to make an impact in the community, and [think] outside of the box to do something good for others,” she said.

Argonaut editorial intern Anthony Torrise contributed reporting; a version of this story originally appeared in Times Media Group’s “Good News” email newsletter. To share a “good news” story, email ccampodonico@timespublications.com.