Venice Art Crawl hosts its annual Burning Man event

It’s that time of year again — when Venetians fresh off of Burning Man shake the Nevada dust off their “playa clothes” and bring back any surviving art cars to Venice Beach for a seaside after party.

The Venice Art Crawl’s Venice Afterburn — founded by Venice local Daniela Ardizzone in 2014 — returns, this time for three days (Sept. 21 to 23) at Windward Circle and as an official regional Burning Man event.

Previous renditions of Afterburn have featured a fire-breathing art car, glow-in-the-dark art installations and beats curated by deejay Eduardo Manilla (aka LoboMan) — so expect rad music, larger-than-life artistic creations (in the form of crazily decorated “mutant” cars) and unique opportunities to commune with your fellow Afterburners. This year, day three (Sunday) offers a number of “healing arts” activities, including sound baths, yoga, meditation and community-oriented workshops on social issues and the environment.

To make this all happen, the organizers of the Venice Afterburn are asking for donations at gofundme.com. True to its Burning Man roots, the Afterburn follows the principle of “decommodification” and does not accept sponsorships, which means would-be participants and well-wishers are welcome to chip in to help keep the event free and fund things like city permits and power for the event. As of press time, a little over $3,200 out of $6,000 had been raised.

But before this psychedelic carnival gets off the ground, you may want to check out the closing reception for photographer Dotan Saguy’s “Venice Beach: The Last Days of a Bohemian Paradise” on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Venice Arts. The event, which kicks off the Venice Art Crawl, includes Saguy speaking about his National Geographic-recognized photographs of Venice Beach’s disappearing boardwalk culture and signing copies of his book on the subject.

“Some see free-spirited people doing hedonistic things, enjoying themselves. … And some see a dirty circus,” Saguy told The Argonaut earlier this summer. His photographs aim to capture both sides of Venice and the layers in-between. For those looking to learn more, his talk on Thursday will no doubt illuminate and help bring the exhibition’s run (which ends on Friday, Sept. 21) to a close.

— Christina Campodonico

The closing reception for “Venice Beach: The Last Days of a Bohemian Paradise” happens from 7:30 to 9:30 Thursday (Sept. 20) at Venice Arts, 13445 Beach Ave., Del Rey. Visit venicearts.org.

Venice Afterburn happens from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Sept. 21 and 22) and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 23) at Windward Circle, Venice. Free. Visit gofundme.com/veniceafterburn2018 to make a donation or veniceartcrawl.com to learn more.