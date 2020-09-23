Kaiser adds behavioral health, occupational medicine, pediatrics and OB-GYN services to new facility

By Shanee Edwards

Kaiser Permanente has stepped up its health care game by opening a new, cutting-edge medical facility in the creative commercial district of Playa Vista, north of Jefferson Boulevard. The health care provider held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour that introduced the public to the 35,000-square-foot facility on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The new facility offers a number of expanded healthcare services and high-tech equipment. It takes the place of the now-demolished Kaiser offices on Mesmer Avenue that served the Playa Vista community for over 20 years.

Georgina Garcia, Senior Vice President and area manager of the West Los Angeles service area, opened the virtual event by saying the new facility is “the embodiment of what Kaiser Permanente stands for: high quality, integrated care and service all under one roof.”

President and CEO of the Coastal Chamber of Commerce, Christina Davis, also participated in the event, saying, “As a leader in this business community, I can’t tell you how much quality healthcare is needed for our community and Kaiser Permanente has been an amazing partner. There’s no greater day for the Chamber of Commerce than when we get to open a new business and especially one as amazing as this one.”

Indeed, the sustainably designed facility made quite the impression during the short video tour. Located at the end of McConnell Avenue, outdoor waiting areas are landscaped with drought-resistant shrubbery and eco-friendly LED lights.

Indoors, the open-concept “Town Square”-style lobby is a modern, industrial space with exposed ductwork, brightly colored accents and murals that take inspiration from the Ballona Wetlands. There is plenty of room for social distancing, which is enforced for anyone entering the facility, along with face coverings and temperature checks.

Patients may check-in prior to their appointment online or in the KP app, but also have the option to check-in at the main reception desk, a self-service kiosk, or at one of the reception staff’s “floating” check-in stations (a rolling computer desk).

Digital dashboards in the “Town Square” display the patient’s name, wait time and where to proceed when staff is ready to see you. If you prefer to wait at the patio outside the building, they will even send a text alerting you when the doctor is ready to see you.

Inside the exam room, medical staff can measure your weight and blood pressure with the help of a high-tech exam chair. Large monitors may display educational videos and also mirror what the doctor or nurse sees on their computer, which can be helpful when looking at X-rays.

Tracy Fietz, Chief Administrative Officer at KP West Los Angeles, also spoke during the event, touting the facility’s 40 exam rooms, full-service laboratory, radiology and mammography department, and a certified “green cleaning program.”

“Our new Playa Vista medical offices,” said Fietz, “puts our members at the center of everything we do by offering care and service experiences truly like no other. The building is designed to be flexible, efficient, productive and vibrant while promoting provider team collaboration, technology innovations and enhanced community integration.”

Dr. Kirk Tamaddon, urologist and area medical director for Kaiser Permanente, West Los Angeles, said not only will the facility service the 20,000 existing Kaiser members in the Playa Vista area, but has the potential to add new members as well.

“We added four new specialty care services: behavioral health, occupational medicine, pediatrics, and a complete care nursing clinic,” said Tamaddon, adding that, “29 physicians and more than 100 healthcare professionals will also offer adult primary care and OB-GYN [services]. The new facility also features an on-site pharmacy.”

Jerry Yu, COO for Kaiser Permanente, West Los Angeles, was the last to take the podium. He reiterated the value of the pediatric services being offered at the new facility. “I mention that because as I walk around the community, I see a lot of young families with very young children walking around. Now you can have all your services in this building,” he said.

Yu also mentioned Kaiser Permanente’s connection to the local community and that many doctors and staff, including himself, live just “a stone’s throw from here.”

“Our employees and physicians are a part of this neighborhood,” he continued. “They shop, play and work here. We are deeply rooted in Playa Vista and look forward to building our relationship with Kaiser Permanente members in this area and the neighboring communities. We work hard to make sure our Playa Vista medical office building reflects the community that we are a part of.”

Kaiser Permanente’s new offices are located at 5300 McConnell Ave. Call 1-833-574-2273 or visit kaiserpermanente.org for more info.