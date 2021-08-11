Otis College welcomes industry veteran Jennifer Caveza in new role

By Kamala Kirk

Jennifer Caveza has returned to Otis College as the new chair of the toy design program.

Caveza, a consumer products executive specializing in the toy and licensing industries, previously served as assistant chair of the toy design program at Otis from 2001 to 2006.

She was most recently the senior vice president toy licensing at ViacomCBS, where she also identified new business opportunities for the entertainment company’s top global franchises.

She serves on the board of directors for the Toy Association and Women in Toys, Licensing and Entertainment.

“I am so excited to welcome Jennifer back to Otis College,” said Provost Jiseon Lee Isbara.

“The experience and knowledge she has gained over the years will be invaluable for our students.”

Throughout her career in children’s entertainment. Caveza has managed world-renowned brands and held executive management roles at top companies including Mattel and JAKKS Pacific and at Grey Advertising, where she handled the Hasbro Parker Brothers’ Game account. Essential to her roles has been working with content creators to ensure their stories were translated to successful consumer products.

Caveza looks forward to collaborating with the toy industry on special projects and design initiatives and to fulfilling companies’ design needs with talented students and innovative ideas.

“Toys and play are such an important part of our world,” Caveza said. “Our students will shape the industry, impact society and inspire generations to come.

“It will be my honor and privilege to empower them with the tools they need to succeed in their careers and lives.”

Otis College offers the only dedicated four-year toy design program in the world with faculty and guest mentors who are toy design and entertainment professionals.

Graduates finish the program well-versed in everything from conceptual and technical drawing to prototyping and storytelling, and go on to work for global companies such as Mattel, Spin Master and Disney.

“We’re fortunate to be located in Los Angeles, a toy industry hub,” Caveza said.

“Local companies support the program in many ways, including in the employment of our students.”