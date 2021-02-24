Krispy Rice, Tinder partner to fete National Flirting Week and Singles Awareness Day

By Kamala Kirk

Krispy Rice, the delivery-focused Japanese concept from C3 and sbe, has teamed up with global dating platform Tinder for a “Plenty of Fish in the Sea” partnership in honor of Singles Awareness Day and National Flirting Week.

The collaboration includes a limited-edition combo box from Krispy Rice along with a free one-month membership of Tinder Gold, which offers Tinder’s most exclusive features. The promotion is available through Feb. 28 at select Krispy Rice outposts across the U.S. including Umami Burger in Santa Monica, where Krispy Rice orders are made in the kitchen and then delivered throughout the Westside.

As part of the promotion, diners will have the option of choosing from three limited-edition Krispy Rice combination boxes with each order. They include the Plenty of Fish in the Sea Box ($40), Hold My Handroll Box ($45) and the Soulmate Box ($55).

During these times when dating is challenging but human connection remains essential, Krispy Rice is adding fuel to the fire so that singles can swipe right during sushi night and reel in potential matches.

Alternatively, those who already matched can coordinate socially distanced, remote dates via Face to Face, Tinder’s new safe in-app platform that facilitates mutual video chats, to simultaneously order Krispy Rice to their respective locations and enjoy the same meal from a distance.

For more information, visit krispyricebysbe.com