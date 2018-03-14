Foxtrails brings their musical meditations on nature to a Venice house of worship

Not just any band can gig as comfortably in a house of worship as a lively street corner or a sweaty barroom basement, but Foxtrails — who on Saturday weave their dreamy aural tapestries at the First Lutheran Church of Venice — isn’t just any band.

The electro-acoustic five-piece of Venice-based musicians, who also happen to be roommates, have been quietly padding around the Westside over the last few years, playing at The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, the Mar Vista Art Walk, the Santa Monica Airport Art Crawl, Venice boutique Late Sunday Afternoon and Mar Vista’s Timewarp Records. KCRW 89.9-FM has played a few of their songs.

The music website buzzbands.la calls Foxtrails “a new L.A. quintet who weave a strong sense of geography and nature into the textures of their ambient music.” The handful of Foxtrails tracks streaming on SoundCloud or Spotify includes “Barnyard” — pastoral, poetic and inspired by vocalist Blake McLeod’s memories of his grandmother’s farm. There’s also “North End,” which babbles like a brook and was brought into fruition through a band trip to Washington’s secluded Vashon Island; the song is “vivid and detailed, unfolding like time-lapse photography,” buzzbands.la writes.

The band’s upcoming church gig offers a preview of songs from a new record due out later this year, and it may inspire an even higher form of praise.

—Christina Campodonico

Foxtrails plays from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday (March 17) at First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. Call (310) 821-2740 or visit flvenice.org.