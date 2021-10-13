Trejo’s Tacos opens new location in Santa Monica

By Kamala Kirk

Actor Danny Trejo’s popular restaurant franchise, Trejo’s Tacos, recently opened a new store in Santa Monica.

Located on Santa Monica Boulevard and adjacent to the Third Street Promenade, Trejo’s Tacos serves a wide range of dishes including organic tacos, burritos, bowls and plates with a selection of vegan and vegetarian-friendly options.

Menu highlights include the beef barbacoa tacos, blackened salmon bowl and the breakfast burrito, the latter of which has scrambled eggs, cheese, bean dip, tater tots, salsa and tortilla strips.

“When we first launched Trejo’s Tacos in 2016, I wanted a place where our friends, family and customers could gather, have a great time with delicious Mexican food and not be worried if someone in the group had special dietary needs,” Trejo said.

“We’ve taken some traditional Mexican recipes and added our own spin. We’re a crazy mash-up of the sometimes healthy, Mexican-adjacent, but always delicious food.”

The longtime actor, who is known for his roles in movies such as “Machete” and “Desperado,” is also the owner of Trejo’s Cantina and Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts.

He founded Trejo’s Tacos in 2016 and the restaurant chain has since expanded locations across Los Angeles, including Hollywood and La Brea, in addition to ghost kitchens in Chicago and Miami.

“We are a small local brand, so finally getting to open our doors on the Westside has allowed us to bring the awesome Trejo’s Tacos menu to a city that I spent a lot of time in and once called home,” Trejo said.

“From Muscle Beach to Third Street Promenade, I couldn’t be more proud to bring our offerings to Santa Monica. Since we launched in 2016, one of the consistent requests from our fans on social media has been to open a Trejo’s Tacos in their neighborhood.”

Trejo’s Tacos

316 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

310-393-0622

trejostacos.com