Compiled by Anthony Torrise

With many commencement ceremonies postponed or moving online, the Class of 2020 will go down in history like no other, so we asked a few about how they feel concluding their academic career during COVID-19…

“I never thought that my four years of college would be such a roller coaster. I transferred to LMU as a senior after spending freshman through junior year at the University of Oregon. That was never my plan, but that’s the direction that life took me, and I’ve never looked back. It has definitely been a challenge as a senior to have classes be cancelled or moved online. Being the first person to graduate in my family was something that I always took pride in, and although it’s a big disappointment to not walk the stage this May, I know that I’ve reached my goals, and that it’s time to open up another chapter in my life. Hard times like these will come and go, but it has always been about perspective for me.”

— Esther Yang

Loyola Marymount Class

of 2020

“Like many in this moment, I am both sad and frustrated. Important moments have been stolen from me, and I do not foresee being able to reclaim them. However, this time is an opportunity for us to realize that we have a bigger role to play in the world — the losses we are experiencing are a part of the sacrifices required to be a citizen of the world. Though I will not be able to graduate in the way I was expecting, I am confident that this lost celebration will not derail me from future success.”

—Matthew Williams

LMU Class of 2020