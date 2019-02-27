Venice’s sixth annual Stouts N Staches makes March the new Movember

By Jennifer Pellerito

Movember is coming early to Venice. The month-long movement, typically observed in November and marked by a spike in whiskers grown out for charity, gets a March celebration this year with the sixth annual Stouts N Staches food and drink festival.

The outdoor fest held in solidarity with The Movember Foundation’s mission to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues (particularly prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health) moves to Clutch Venice for the first time and invites attendees to enjoy live music, craft beers, whiskey tastings and an epic pig roast on Sunday.

In years past, community members have flocked to the event ready to flash their natural-grown ’staches or don a faux one at the event. “Stouts N Staches was started at Hotel Erwin at the parking lot there,” says Kim Koury of Spin PR Group, the firm that organizes the event each year. “It’s a way to bring the community together to help create awareness for men’s health issues.”

This year, attendees with full-grown whiskers can expect complimentary grooming services offered by Service and Supply, a neighborhood barbershop. Whether you show up clean shaven or not, all are able to enjoy craft beer offerings from Venice Duck Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co. and the New Holland Brewing Co. (the makers of Dragon’s Milk), along with Clutch Venice’s own Kolsch brew. Venice Beach Wines is also hosting a wine garden for those preferring to sip down

a flavorful red or white.

A mouthwatering roast pig weighing well over 100 pounds is one of the main attractions of the afternoon, says Oscar Hermosillo, owner and operator of Clutch. After an overnight brine, herb seasoning and an eight- to 12-hour almond-oak wood smoke, the pig is ready to be served to hungry fest-goers. Sides include slaw, maple bourbon Brussels sprouts and poblano cheese grits. Not a meat-eater? A super grain and roasted root vegetable bowl with mole is offered as an alternative.

Along with drinking and dining, attendees will be able to jam out to live performances by Johnny Marfa and The Lights as well as the Bob Dylan tribute band Jack of Hearts. The bands set the scene for an open-air dance floor, where plenty of rocking out is guaranteed to happen.

Additional activities include cigar rolling, leather treatments and a mustache contest.

“The mustache contest is always a big hit with a number of participants who take pride in their handlebar ’staches,” says Koury. Winners are chosen by popular vote, and prizes include gift certificates to Clutch, shave kits from Dollar Shave Club, and a grand prize package of skincare products by Organic Male valued at more than $150.

Prior Stouts N Staches eventshave raised up to $2,500 for the The Movember Foundation. Local sponsors are also expected to turn out to support, including MedMen, Getaround, and Dr. Scobii Kombucha.

Stouts N Staches happens from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 3) at Clutch Venice, 427 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. Tickets range from $15 for general admission to $40 for VIP admittance, beer tastings, and a full plate of barbecue and sides. Visit stoutsnstaches.com.