Santa Monica Brew Works is celebrating Rip City Skates, the longest continuously operating skate shop in the area, with a new creation made with the spirit of Dogtown in mind. Named after the iconic shop at the hub of Santa Monica’s skate scene since 1978, the Rip City Skates IPA packs a hop-forward punch with a citrus kick of fruity, tropical notes. The specialty brew is now available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs at Santa Monica Brew Works’ tasting room (1920 Colorado Ave., Ste. C, Santa Monica). Santa Monica Brew Works is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Visit santamonicabrewworks.com.

— Anthony Torrise