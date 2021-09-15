Santa Monica Education Foundation’s back-to-school campaign brings in $561,442

By Kamala Kirk

Santa Monica Education Foundation’s back-to-school campaign recently raised $561,442 to fund staff and programs at its associated public schools.

About 524 donors contributed to the campaign and the money raised will fund arts programs, classroom aides, STEM and wellness programs at local schools.

A $25,000 match from Kilroy Realty led the campaign, which also included two separate $2,500 one-day matches from Harmony Hoefner Group/Compass and Santa Monica Music Center.

“Kilroy Realty is honored to support Santa Monica’s public schools and we are thrilled that our matching gift inspired so many people to donate,” said Philip Tate, senior vice president, development and government affairs.

“We are committed to doing our part to provide an excellent education to students, and we are proud that our support will help give students the vibrant education they deserve.”

Last year, the Ed Foundation’s fundraising contributed nearly $2 million to fund staff and programs in Santa Monica schools. Fundraising for 2021-2022 continues through June 30.

“This back-to-school campaign was a fantastic way to kick off our fundraising efforts this year,” said Alison Havel, president of the Ed Foundation’s board of directors.

“We are extremely grateful to Kilroy Realty for this generous matching gift opportunity. We also appreciated Harmony Hoefner Group, Santa Monica Music Center, and every donor who stepped forward to support our kids. While we still have a long way to go in our fundraising efforts, we are ecstatic about this phenomenal start.”

Santa Monica Education Foundation smedfoundation.org.