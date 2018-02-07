Jenny and Angela bring Roses & Cigarettes back to Harvelle’s with a full band

Roses & Cigarettes singer Jenny Pagliaro and guitarist Angela Petrilli, who named themselves after a favorite Ray LaMontagne song, are returning to Harvelle’s Friday for a rare performance with their band (longtime bassist/producer Mike Lyons, guitarist Carl Osterloff and drummer Vic Vanacore). There’s an inevitable sense of celebration about this show, and not just because they recently exceeded their goal for the Kickstarter campaign funding Roses & Cigarettes’ sophomore album, due this summer.

Once a regular presence at local watering holes like Sonny McLean’s, Pagliaro and Petrilli were compelled to hit the pause button after releasing their first album in 2015 when Pagliaro was diagnosed with cancer. Music has been a healing weapon for the gutsy metavivor, whose health battle is ongoing, and she and Petrilli have continued writing, recording “live in the living room” videos for fans, and making short tours to Austin, Nashville and Pennsylvania. Their jubilant onstage chemistry is palpable, heightening the sense of occasion at their shows.

They’re currently readying an EP, “The Acoustic Sessions,” for release next month. Expect to hear tracks like “Echoes & Silence” Friday, plus four tunes from the forthcoming album. R&C shows tend to sell out at this venue, so best to get tickets early.

— Bliss Bowen

Roses & Cigarettes headline at Harvelle’s (1432 4th St., Santa Monica) at 9 pm. Friday, Feb. 9. They’ll be followed onstage by the Smokin’ Kills. Tickets are $10. Call (310) 395-1676 or visit rosesandcigarettes.com.