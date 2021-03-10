The NOW reopens in Santa Monica and launches new self-care product

By Kamala Kirk

The NOW reopened its Santa Monica and Silverlake locations on March 1, offering guests a place to relax and unwind through the healing benefits of massage therapy.

The NOW also launched a new self-care product, Nourish by The NOW Hemp Calm Balm, a multitasking muscle rub that treats tired, tight muscles. Handmade in Los Angeles, the coconut oil-based salve is elevated with the calming benefits of broad-spectrum hemp and ashwagandha. Antioxidant-fueled capsicum and camu camu berry add extra restorative benefits to the elevated blend.

In addition to reducing pain and restoring tired muscles, the balm reduces tension and stress, and provides relief for eczema and dry skin. It retails for $52 and can be added to treatments as an enhancement or used at home. It is available for purchase at The NOW boutiques, online and on The NOW app.

Since it was founded in 2015, The NOW has quickly become LA’s premier wellness destination with a thoughtfully crafted menu of table and chair massages with customizable enhancements such as herbal heat therapy and eye masks, in addition to a line of healing products. Designed to serve as a sanctuary from the bustling city, its aesthetic incorporates raw elements and natural materials to create a chic minimalist interior inspired by nature.

The NOW operates four locations in LA County with more than 60 new locations planned across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Raleigh and Scottsdale.

“We are so grateful for all the encouragement and support we received from our local LA community this past year,” said Gara Post, cofounder and CCO of The NOW. “We are excited to reopen our boutiques and welcome everyone back for a much-needed massage and reset with enhanced safety protocols in place.”

To create a health and safe environment for employees and guests, The NOW has adopted a series of updated protocols based on current guidance and orders from local, state and federal health officials. In addition to elevated cleaning and sanitization standards, The NOW has installed hand sanitizer units throughout the boutique and each treatment room, and Homedics and UV-C Light and Hepa Air purification systems have been

installed in treatment rooms and guest areas.

Employees and guests are also required to wear masks at all times, employee temperature and health screenings are required prior to the start of every shift, a temperature screen is required for all guests at entry, touchless check-in and check-out are available on The NOW app, and occupancy limitations are in place with more recovery time between each service to minimize and regulate guest traffic.

For more information, visit thenowmassage.com