Beautycounter enhances the in-person shopping experience with virtual livestreaming

By Sara Edwards

Beautycounter is well-known around the world for its results-driven skincare products and cosmetics. The Santa Monica-based clean beauty brand is changing the retail game with the opening of a new content studio and livestream space in Venice.

The 684-square-foot space on Abbot Kinney Boulevard combines the in-person shopping experience with a shoppable content livestream that can be accessed through social media or via the website.

“We want to invite as many people as possible into the world of Beautycounter, and through our new store with livestream shopping capabilities, we’ll be able to grow and engage with our community without limitation,” said Beautycounter founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew.

The livestream will feature makeup tutorials, skin care tips and clean beauty lifestyle hacks with the opportunity to shop for the products featured in the stream as they’re being used. The store is creating a new way of shopping for makeup while staying safe and sustainable during the pandemic by providing a touchless experience at the front of the store, in addition to only allowing three guests to enter the store at a time.

To follow through with the brand’s mission of being clean and sustainable, the store features copper (which has natural antimicrobial properties) on its fixtures to promote sustainability, a “Clean Bar” where the most popular products and collections can be found, and a recycling box where customers can drop off old or expired products.

The back of the store has a studio where interactive product livestreams will help customers shop when in-person purchasing isn’t an option. The store’s display window also features a screen of the livestream for shoppers to watch.

“As more and more people shop from home, live-selling is a way to reach and engage our community in an incredibly impactful and convenient way,” Renfrew said. “Our in-store studio is not just a store feature. We see it as the future of dynamic content and e-commerce selling.”

Beautycounter is located at 1410 Abbot Kinney Blvd. The schedule of upcoming and previous livestreams can be viewed at beautycounter.com/live