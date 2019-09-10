LMU follows up its 2016 Grrrls on Film punk music and movie festival with a one-night sequel on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring a meaty discussion panel and a double feature at its Mayer Theater (1 LMU Drive, Westchester). Gina Birch and Helen McCookerybook’s documentary “Stories from the She Punks,” about London’s underground punk scene, kicks things off at 5 p.m. A panel on Vivien Goldman’s new book “Revenge of the She-Punks” features punk legend Alice Bag, queercore leader Drew Arriola Sands, and Fela Kuti collaborator Sandra Izsadore at 6:15 p.m. Cap off the night at 8:30 p.m. with a rare screening of the 1982 Diane Lane and Laura Dern cult film “Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains.”

— Christina Campodonico

Free, but RSVPs for each panel or screening are required. Search “Revenge of the Grrrls on Film”

at eventbrite.com.