Metro, LADOT relaunch new and improved Bike Share System on the Westside

By Kamala Kirk

Officials from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) recently held a press event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Expo/Bundy E Line Station to relaunch the popular Metro Bike Share System on the Westside.

The Bike Share System was suspended last September to convert the bike fleet, plan new station sites and make key improvements.

Fifty-four upgraded Metro Bike Share stations have been installed on the Westside, including two new stations at Dockweiler State Beach and Toes Beach, with more to come.

Metro also has plans to add 13 other stations for a total of 67 in the Westside communities of Santa Monica, Venice, Mar Vista, Palms, Playa Vista and surrounding areas. Additional stations will be sited in Westside communities along the E Line, including Westwood and Sawtelle. Therefore, electric bikes will be available from Downtown LA to the Westside.

The improved Metro Bike Share System employs Classic Metro Bikes and docking stations, and Westside riders can connect seamlessly with the Metro Bike Share System in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Classic Bikes are station-based, simpler to use, feature adjustable seats and wide tires for comfort, roomy front baskets, three speeds, and include an electric-assist option.

The bikes have geofencing limitations that restrict the ability to use them outside areas of the Westside without incurring additional usage fees.

To ride, purchase a pass online or at any Classic Metro Bike station. Rides costs $1.75 for every 30 minutes.

After purchasing a pass, the bike can be released with a TAP card, phone number and credit card, or using the Metro Bike Share app.

To end the ride, return the bike to any Classic Metro Bike station.

For more information and a map of all available Westside stations and bikes, visit bikeshare.metro.net/stations