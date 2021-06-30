Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with show

By Kamala Kirk

On Saturday June 19, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans by performing from a rooftop in Venice Beach.

Prior to the show, MGK tweeted to his followers to head to the rainbow lifeguard tower at 3 p.m., where he performed a set of multiple songs. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performed alongside MGK, and after the show he shared a video clip of the gig on Instagram with the caption: “This one will go down in history.”

MGK also shared multiple clips and photos in his Instagram stories, which included filming filmed himself being chased by fans as his car drove away. His girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, and Barker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, were both in attendance at the show, along with singer Mod Sun and Barker’s three kids.

The special show was brought to fans by NoCap, a one-of-a-kind digital experience platform that helps artists put on incredible online events. MGK’s 2020 album, “Tickets to My Downfall”, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 all-format albums chart.